Redmi Buds 5 will be equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2024 20:50 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Buds 5 will get a playtime of up to 38 hours, as per the company

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 5 launch date has been revealed by the company
  • The TWS headset will support dual-device connectivity
  • Redmi Buds 5 will feature dual-mic with AI voice enhancement
Redmi has announced the India launch date of its upcoming earbuds, the Redmi Buds 5. The company revealed on its social media handles that the device will be launched in the country next week. Some of the key specifications of the Redmi Buds 5 have also been revealed, and it will offer support for 46dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and will be equipped with 12.4mm drivers. The new product is set to debut just a month after the launch of the Redmi Note 13 5G series in the country.

The earbuds were teased by the Chinese smartphone maker via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that reveals the headset will be launched on February 12. More details about the Redmi Buds 5 were shared on a landing page created on Redmi's website. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers. The Hybrid ANC on the device can cancel out ambient sounds as low as 46dB.

Based on the promotional images, the earbuds look very similar to the Redmi Buds 4 Active but the case design is different — it appears similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. It appears to be available in black and white colour options.

Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims the Redmi Buds 5 will feature three transparency modes. Redmi is yet to announce support for these modes, but the company mentions that the TWS earphones will offer different sound modes.

The Redmi Buds 5 will support dual-device pairing, and it might also get Google Fast Pair for quickly connecting with paired devices, according to the tipster. The company has also revealed that highlights that the TWS earphones will get dual microphones and an AI call enhancement feature for better clarity during calls.

While the Chinese smartphone maker did not mention the battery life of the buds, it claimed that the case will give users up to 38 hours of playtime. As per leaks, the earbuds might get 10 hours of playback.

Further reading: Redmi Buds 5, Redmi Buds 5 India launch, Redmi
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
