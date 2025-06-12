Samsung Galaxy Buds Core and Galaxy Buds 3 FE may launch in the coming months. Although the South Korean brand has not confirmed the existence of the new Galaxy Buds, an APK teardown of the Galaxy Buds Controller app on Wear OS reportedly had their monikers and model numbers. Samsung is likely to bring the Galaxy Buds Core true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones as a successor to the original Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, which were launched in 2023.

Samsung Could Be Working on Two New Earbuds

As per a report by Android Authority, an APK teardown of the latest Galaxy Buds Controller app (Wear OS version 1.0.08.38) showed a few model numbers related to different Galaxy earbuds. Model number R400 seems to be connected with the existing Galaxy Buds FE, while the R410 is reportedly linked with the Galaxy Buds Core. Another model number R420 is said to be associated with the Galaxy Buds 3 FE.

Samsung is speculated to bring the 'Galaxy Buds FE 2' as the successor to the 2023's Galaxy Buds FE. Recent report suggests that the brand may skip the '2' in the name. The new model could be simply called Galaxy Buds Core. Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds 3 FE alongside the Galaxy Buds Core.

The Galaxy Buds Core earphones are said to come with a 500mAh battery. Each earbud is rumoured to pack a 100mAh cell. For reference, the existing Galaxy Buds FE have a 60mAh battery in each earbud and, 479mAh battery in the charging case.

The purported Galaxy Buds Core were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website last month with model number SM-R410.

Other specifications of the upcoming earbuds remain scarce, and it's unclear if Samsung will introduce both models at the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung introduced the affordable Galaxy Buds FE at Rs. 9,999 in October 2023. They are available in Graphite and White colour options.