Technology News
English Edition

Spider-Noir OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

A noir-driven superhero story where Nicolas Cage plays Ben Reilly, returning to crime-fighting in 1930s New York.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 February 2026 16:53 IST
Spider-Noir OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Spider-Noir on Prime Video from May 27, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Premieres May 27, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video with eight episodes
  • Follows Ben Reilly, an ageing investigator returning to his masked past
  • Produced by leading studios, including Sony Pictures Television and other
Advertisement

Nicolas Cage is arriving in authentic Black & White and True-Hue. Spider-Noir is an upcoming TV series created by Steve Lightfoot, Phil Lord, Amy Pascal and Christopher Miller. It is based on Marvel Comics, which features the character Spider-Man Noir. The series follows an experienced investigator and superhero in 1930s New York City who struggles with his own past. Nicolas is playing the clone of Peter Parker. He investigates the assassination attempt cases on the crime boss Silvermane and goes for Noir-styled variants of classic Spider villains.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch the series Spider-Noir on Prime Video from May 27, 2026. It has eight episodes in total.

Trailer and Plot

Ben Reilly is an aging who is down on his luck being a private investigator. He struggles with his past experiences as the only superhero in New York City in the year 1930 as Spider. Further in the story, there comes an exceptional case in his way, and Reilly has to become a Spider again. It is a crime drama based on assassinations attempt which he deals with. It is really interesting, you will binge-watch all the episodes!

Cast and Crew

It was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Lord Miller Productions, Pasca Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios. It was set within Sony's Spider-Man Universe franchise. Nicolas Cage played the role of Ben Reilly alongwith Jack Huston, Abraham Popoola, Karen Rodriguez, Li Jun Li, and Brendan Gleeson.

Reception

The series has yet to be released, and therefore, it has no IMDb rating. With Nicolas Cage in the main role, the audience is so excited about the drama that it is on a buzz.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Noir, spider-man, Nicolas Cage, Crime-fighting, Prime video, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI Introduces Its First AI Model Capable of Real-Time Coding as Codex Push Continues
iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Support 5G Satellite Connectivity With Apple's C2 Modem

Related Stories

Spider-Noir OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Cost in South Korea
  2. Apple Borivali to Open on This Date as Sixth Apple Store in India
  3. Google's Most Intelligent AI Model Just Got Smarter
  4. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Design Teased Ahead of February 26 Global Launch Event
  5. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launches in India With Massive 8,000mAh Battery
  6. iPhone 17e Design, Colourways Seen in Concept Video With These Features
  7. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour in India: See Price
  8. These Premium Claude Features Are Now Available to All Users
  9. GST (Ghosts in Trouble) Out on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. John Wick, God of War, Ghost of Yotei Legends: Everything Announced at State of Play
  2. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features
  3. GST (Ghosts in Trouble) Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Kannada Comedy Drama Film
  4. I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online
  5. Kombuseevi Now Streaming on Tentkotta: Know Everything About This Tamil Film Online
  6. Spider-Noir OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. iPhone 17e Design, Colour Options Seen in Concept Video With Dynamic Island, MagSafe
  8. Google’s Updated Gemini 3 Deep Think Outperforms GPT-5.2 and Claude Opus 4.6
  9. Xiaomi Watch 5 European Price Details Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Global Debut
  10. Panasonic Refreshes Residential AC Lineup With Nanoe Air Purification, IoT Connectivity: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »