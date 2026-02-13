Spider-Noir OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Nicolas Cage is arriving in authentic Black & White and True-Hue. Spider-Noir is an upcoming TV series created by Steve Lightfoot, Phil Lord, Amy Pascal and Christopher Miller. It is based on Marvel Comics, which features the character Spider-Man Noir. The series follows an experienced investigator and superhero in 1930s New York City who struggles with his own past. Nicolas is playing the clone of Peter Parker. He investigates the assassination attempt cases on the crime boss Silvermane and goes for Noir-styled variants of classic Spider villains.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch the series Spider-Noir on Prime Video from May 27, 2026. It has eight episodes in total.

Trailer and Plot

Ben Reilly is an aging who is down on his luck being a private investigator. He struggles with his past experiences as the only superhero in New York City in the year 1930 as Spider. Further in the story, there comes an exceptional case in his way, and Reilly has to become a Spider again. It is a crime drama based on assassinations attempt which he deals with. It is really interesting, you will binge-watch all the episodes!

Cast and Crew

It was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Lord Miller Productions, Pasca Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios. It was set within Sony's Spider-Man Universe franchise. Nicolas Cage played the role of Ben Reilly alongwith Jack Huston, Abraham Popoola, Karen Rodriguez, Li Jun Li, and Brendan Gleeson.

Reception

The series has yet to be released, and therefore, it has no IMDb rating. With Nicolas Cage in the main role, the audience is so excited about the drama that it is on a buzz.