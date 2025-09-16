Technology News
English Edition

American Express Launches NFT Passport Stamps to Commemorate Travel Memories

Amex launches NFT passport stamps on Ethereum Base, letting travellers collect digital keepsakes of their trips.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 16:13 IST
American Express Launches NFT Passport Stamps to Commemorate Travel Memories
Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • NFT stamps let Amex users mark trips with digital keepsakes
  • Lufthansa, Mastercard, and Starbucks also tested NFT programmes
  • Global NFT trading hit $578M in August 2025
Advertisement

American Express has launched NFT passport stamps for its US Amex cardholders, offering a blockchain-based way to mark their travel experiences. This new feature allows Amex consumer card members to collect digital stamps stored as ERC-721 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum's layer-2 Base network. Each digital stamp records the country that was visited, a short description, and creates a secure digital keepsake for travellers. These NFT stamps can be customised to highlight memorable experiences from a trip, such as a monument, meals, or a hotel you stayed at. 

Amex Passport NFT Stamps Won't Include Personal Information

According to the company, these digital keepsakes are meant to replace the tradition of physical passport stamps and introduce a modern way to relive your journeys. Luke Gebb, Executive Vice President at Amex Digital Labs, said, “As physical passport stamps continue to disappear, Amex Passport creates an opportunity for Card Members to celebrate their travels.”

These NFT passport stamps do not contain personal data to protect user privacy on the Base blockchain, according to the firm. The stamps are also non-transferable. Customers can also share their NFT stamps on social media platforms or save them to their devices. Data from BaseScan shows that the Amex travel stamp smart contract was deployed nearly a month ago. 

The company said a recent survey revealed that 73 percent of respondents want to commemorate their digital trips. Furthermore, 56 percent claim that they miss receiving physical passport stamps at international borders. This new blockchain feature targets nostalgia while introducing a secure, decentralised record of travel history. 

A few other corporations have already experimented with NFTs to enhance customer engagement. Lufthansa Airlines launched “Uptrip”, a loyalty programme where passengers collect flight-based NFT trading cards, redeemable for lounge access and upgrades. 

Mastercard has also introduced various NFT initiatives, such as the “Artist Accelerator” programme, where NFTs served as passes to exclusive music content. Starbucks piloted “Starbucks Odyssey”, which merged its Rewards programme with NFT-based “Journey Stamps,” though the project was discontinued later. 

NFTs have also witnessed a revival in recent months. In August, NFT trading volumes reached about $578 million (roughly Rs. 4,800 crore), while the overall market capitalisation of NFTs climbed to $9.3 billion (around Rs. 77,000 crore), representing a 40 percent increase within a month.
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto news latest, American Express, Amex, nfts, Passport
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange Colourway Reportedly Out of Stock in the US, India

Related Stories

American Express Launches NFT Passport Stamps to Commemorate Travel Memories
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smartphones
  2. iOS 26 Update Brings These New Features to AirPods Pro 3, Pro 2, AirPods 4
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Pro Charging Speed Leaked
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Variant Out of Stock in the US, India: Report
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Render Gives Us a Good Look at Its Rear Display, Cameras
  6. Huawei Watch GT 6, GT 6 Pro Price and Specs Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. GTA 6 Will Be the 'Largest Game Launch in History', Says Rockstar Games
  8. Materialists Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Dakota Johnson's Starre
#Latest Stories
  1. France Could Block Crypto Firms With MiCA Licenses Due to Enforcement Gap Concerns
  2. Oppo Find X9 Pro With Dimensity 9500 SoC Scores 4 Million Points on AnTuTu; Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Xiaomi 17 Pro Design Render Gives Us a Good Look at Its Leica-Branded Rear Cameras, Secondary Display
  4. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Sold 4.4 Million Copies in Less Than Six Months of Launch
  5. Materialists Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Dakota Johnson’s Starrer Movie
  6. The Trial Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kajol’s Legal Drama Series Online
  7. Ghaati OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Anushka Shetty-Starrer Movie Online?
  8. American Express Launches NFT Passport Stamps to Commemorate Travel Memories
  9. Huawei Watch GT 6, GT 6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of September 19 Launch: Report
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange Colourway Reportedly Out of Stock in the US, India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »