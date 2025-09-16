American Express has launched NFT passport stamps for its US Amex cardholders, offering a blockchain-based way to mark their travel experiences. This new feature allows Amex consumer card members to collect digital stamps stored as ERC-721 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum's layer-2 Base network. Each digital stamp records the country that was visited, a short description, and creates a secure digital keepsake for travellers. These NFT stamps can be customised to highlight memorable experiences from a trip, such as a monument, meals, or a hotel you stayed at.

Amex Passport NFT Stamps Won't Include Personal Information

According to the company, these digital keepsakes are meant to replace the tradition of physical passport stamps and introduce a modern way to relive your journeys. Luke Gebb, Executive Vice President at Amex Digital Labs, said, “As physical passport stamps continue to disappear, Amex Passport creates an opportunity for Card Members to celebrate their travels.”

These NFT passport stamps do not contain personal data to protect user privacy on the Base blockchain, according to the firm. The stamps are also non-transferable. Customers can also share their NFT stamps on social media platforms or save them to their devices. Data from BaseScan shows that the Amex travel stamp smart contract was deployed nearly a month ago.

The company said a recent survey revealed that 73 percent of respondents want to commemorate their digital trips. Furthermore, 56 percent claim that they miss receiving physical passport stamps at international borders. This new blockchain feature targets nostalgia while introducing a secure, decentralised record of travel history.

A few other corporations have already experimented with NFTs to enhance customer engagement. Lufthansa Airlines launched “Uptrip”, a loyalty programme where passengers collect flight-based NFT trading cards, redeemable for lounge access and upgrades.

Mastercard has also introduced various NFT initiatives, such as the “Artist Accelerator” programme, where NFTs served as passes to exclusive music content. Starbucks piloted “Starbucks Odyssey”, which merged its Rewards programme with NFT-based “Journey Stamps,” though the project was discontinued later.

NFTs have also witnessed a revival in recent months. In August, NFT trading volumes reached about $578 million (roughly Rs. 4,800 crore), while the overall market capitalisation of NFTs climbed to $9.3 billion (around Rs. 77,000 crore), representing a 40 percent increase within a month.



Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.