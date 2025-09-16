Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange Colourway Reportedly Out of Stock in the US, India

A limited number of iPhone 17 units will reportedly be in stores on September 19 for walk-in customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 16:00 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange Colourway Reportedly Out of Stock in the US, India

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro Max is sold in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max is unavailable for in-store pre-order pick-up
  • The iPhone 17 Pro orange variant is also unavailable for pre-order
  • The stock shortage is reportedly owing to overwhelming pre-orders
Apple launched the iPhone 17 series earlier this month, including the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and 17 Pro Max. Pre-orders are now live in select markets, including India, ahead of sales starting September 19, with overall demand surpassing the iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro Max in the Cosmic Orange variant has been particularly popular in the US and India, reportedly selling out within three days, and in India, the entire Pro Max series is now unavailable for in-store pre-order.

Apple Working to Restock iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange Colourway

The iPhone 17 Pro Max in the Cosmic Orange colourway has gained strong demand, with reservations for in-store pickup running out in the US and India, three days after the company started to accept pre-orders for the handsets. This is due to an ongoing stock shortage, according to a Press Trust of India report.

An Apple specialist reportedly stated that due to overwhelming pre-orders, the iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange had sold out across all storage variants. The executive added that the Deep Blue version was still available in some stores, and noted that the backend team was working to restock the orange model as quickly as possible. The handset is also available in a Silver shade.

According to Apple India's website, the entire iPhone 17 Pro Max lineup is currently unavailable for in-store pre-order pick-up. In addition, the Cosmic Orange variant is also not listed for pick-up pre-orders in either the iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 17 Pro phones in India.iphone 17 pro max apple inline iphone 17 pro max

The report added that a few units of the iPhone 17 series will be available in stores on September 19 for walk-in customers on a first-come, first-served basis. Apple began accepting pre-orders for the lineup, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3, and the AirPods Pro 3, on September 12.

A recent report warned of limited iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air supplies in India, citing Apple's growing retail network and initial production prioritising base models. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max units are especially limited, with only about 50 Pro models included in a shipment of 500. Higher-capacity versions are rarer, and Apple's website shows delivery delays to late September–early October, affecting even base iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
