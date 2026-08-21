Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Crosses $75,000 as $3 Billion in Short Positions Liquidated Amid Crypto Rally

Bitcoin breaks out of its recent range as stronger institutional demand and short liquidations support broader crypto gains.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2026 12:38 IST
Bitcoin Crosses $75,000 as $3 Billion in Short Positions Liquidated Amid Crypto Rally

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Erling Løken Andersen

Bitcoin gains momentum as Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies also record strong gains

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin breaks above a key resistance level after weeks of consolidation
  • More than $3 billion in bearish positions were liquidated
  • Ethereum and XRP gains point to broader market participation
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near Rs. 72 lakh on Friday as the cryptocurrency market extended its rally above Rs. 71 lakh, supported by stronger institutional demand, improving global liquidity and a sharp unwinding of bearish positions. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.2 lakh, while major altcoins also posted gains. According to market participants, positive US economic data and strong demand for technology stocks in Asia, along with higher institutional inflows, have supported digital assets. As per the data by CoinGecko, Bitcoin traded near $75,200 (roughly Rs. 72 lakh) and Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency gained 17.2 percent in the last 24 hours, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said institutional demand has strengthened, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting around $1.11 billion (roughly Rs. 10,626 crore) between August 17 and 20. The rally saw more than $3 billion (roughly Rs. 28,719 crore) in bearish positions being liquidated.

VoltCrypto Markets Discussion
Explore More...

Major altcoins traded with positive momentum on Friday.

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $663.16 (roughly Rs. 63,484), while Solana (SOL) traded near $90.19 (roughly Rs. 8,634). XRP hovered around $1.30 (roughly Rs. 124), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.0825 (roughly Rs. 7.9), indicating broader participation across large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Short Liquidations and Institutional Buying Strengthen Market Momentum

Pointing to the impact of improving macro conditions and institutional demand, Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, said, “Global macro conditions remain constructive for crypto as US jobless claims fell to 206,000 and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index rose to 47.4, supporting economic confidence and risk appetite. Japan's 23.2 percent export growth reinforced resilient technology demand, while China's unchanged lending rates preserved regional liquidity.”

Highlighting the role of institutional flows and broader market participation, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “More than $3 billion (roughly Rs. 2,872 crore) in bearish positions were liquidated as Bitcoin broke out of its six-week range, while US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded over $517 million (roughly Rs. 495 crore) in net inflows, their strongest daily inflow in more than three months. The broader market is also participating, with Ethereum and XRP posting strong gains and overall crypto market sentiment moving firmly into greed territory.”

Assessing the impact of stronger institutional demand and improving liquidity, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “The rally followed the US Treasury's decision to increase certain long-dated bond buybacks to at least $4 billion (roughly Rs. 3829 crore) per operation. Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted about $1.11 billion (roughly Rs. 1,063 crore) between August 17 and 20 [...] Investors should avoid chasing a sharp daily rally or using excessive leverage. Staggered entries and smaller position sizes are preferable ahead of US PCE data on August 26 and the September Fed meeting.”

Overall, Bitcoin's ability to hold above $74,000-$74,500 (roughly Rs. 70.84 lakh-Rs. 71.32 lakh) and move towards the $75,500-$76,000 (roughly Rs. 72.31 lakh-Rs. 72.79 lakh) resistance zone will be important in determining whether the rally can extend further.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Markets, Crypto Prices, BTC, ETH, Bitcoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Latest GTA 6 Gameplay Leak Suggests Leaker Could Have Playable Build of the Game
Poco M8x 5G Launched in India With 7,900mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bitcoin Crosses $75,000 as $3 Billion in Short Positions Liquidated Amid Crypto Rally
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M8x 5G With a 7,900mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Vivo Announces Upcoming Launch of Vivo T5 5G in India
  3. Nike Pegasus Plus 2 Brings Visible Air Zoom Tech, ZoomX Foam for Everyday Runs
  4. Qualcomm's Upcoming 2nm Snapdragon Chipset Names Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X500 Pro Series Model Allegedly Spotted in the Wild Ahead of China Launch
  2. Qualcomm’s Upcoming Flagship Snapdragon Chipset Names Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Vivo T5 5G India Launch Confirmed; Flipkart Availability, 3D Curved Display Teased
  5. AI Is Key Smartphone Buying Factor for 82 Percent of Indian Consumers, Shows Amazon Survey
  6. Binance Employees Detained in UAE, Exchange Says Staff Were Cleared and Released
  7. BGMI Redeem Codes for August 21 Released: How to Claim Cyber Icon Vector Skin, Other Free Rewards
  8. Android 17 Pause Point May Be Limited to Pixel 11 Series, Google Says
  9. Slack Announces Slack Code to Bring AI Coding Agents Directly Into Team Collaboration
  10. IO Interactive Says 007 First Light Has Sold 4 Million Copies in 3 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »