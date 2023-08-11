Technology News

Bitcoin Price Stays Under $30,000; Ether, Stablecoins and Memecoins Register Losses

In the last 24 hours, BTC price slipped by $215 (roughly Rs. 17,788).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 August 2023 11:48 IST
Bitcoin Price Stays Under $30,000; Ether, Stablecoins and Memecoins Register Losses

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The overall crypto market valuation stood at $1.17 trillion on August 11

Highlights
  • Tether, Ripple recorded losses
  • Zcash, Iota also trading in losses
  • Augur, Circuits of Value saw small profits

Bitcoin on Friday reflected a small loss again with its price laying lower that the mark of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.6 lakh). The value of Bitcoin currently stands at $29,352 (roughly Rs. 24.2 lakh) with a minor loss of 0.78 percent. In the last 24 hours, BTC price slipped by $215 (roughly Rs. 17,788). Despite a 0.2 percent increase in July's US Consumer Price Index (CPI), Bitcoin's price did not see a significantly impact. For over three weeks now, the price of Bitcoin has not been able to breach $30,000.

Ether recorded losses on Friday, impacted by Bitcoin's slump. With a minor loss of 0.57 percent, ETH is presently trading at $1,843 (roughly Rs. 1.52 lakh).

Majority of the other popular cryptocurrencies are also trading in losses today.

These include stablecoins Tether, Ripple, USD Coin, and Binance USD alongside memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

“Except for Solana, others from the top ten cryptos by market capitalisation were trading slightly in the red. The market at large seems to have shown resilience around the announcement of the latest CPI numbers, which rose by 0.2 percent and were within market predictions,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, told Gadgets 360.

In the last 24 hours, the overall crypto market valuation slipped by 0.46 percent to sit on the capitalisation of $1.17 trillion (roughly Rs. 96,82,428 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

The crypto fear and greed index has fallen by two points and is currently in the neutral zone with a score of 51/100.

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies recorded small profits today.

These include Solana, Tron, Cartesi, Ardor, and Spell Token.

Numerous factors are simmering in the market climate, impacting the overall status of the crypto industry.

“The jobless claims data for the last week rose to 248,000, exceeding the consensus projection of 230,000. While inflation remains notably higher than the Fed's desired two percent target, the decelerating prices are expected to take some of the pressure off the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates. The US central bank delivered another 25-bps hike last month. For now, that was supposed to be the last one,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft's Role in US Government Data Breach to Be Investigated by Cybersecurity Panel: Report
Elon Musk's X Reduces Minimum Requirement for Impressions for Ad Revenue Sharing to 5 Million

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Stays Under $30,000; Ether, Stablecoins and Memecoins Register Losses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Intel's Sandra Rivera Talks About Ambitions in India, Future Investments
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant Launched in India at This Price
  3. Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Honor 90 Series May Debut Soon
  4. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  6. iPhone 15 Series Said to Launch a Day Earlier Than Previously Reported
  7. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM; A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  9. Jio Launches Independence Offer Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data: Details
  10. Made in Heaven Season 2 to Only Murders in the Building 3: Top Web Series to Watch This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's X Reduces Minimum Requirement for Impressions for Ad Revenue Sharing to 5 Million
  2. PVR Inox Launches Standalone IMAX Experience at Delhi’s Priya Cinema
  3. WhatsApp Beta Adds Multi-Account Feature for Testers on Android: How It Works
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets Android 14-Based One UI 6 Beta Update in Select Regions
  5. Bitcoin Price Stays Under $30,000; Ether, Stablecoins and Memecoins Register Losses
  6. Microsoft's Role in US Government Data Breach to Be Investigated by Cybersecurity Panel: Report
  7. Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Madhav Sheth Confirms Association With the Brand
  8. Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, Sea of Stars, and Lost Judgement lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for August 2023
  9. Apple, Broadcom Reach 'Potential Settlement' With Caltech in WiFi Chip Patent Infringement Lawsuit
  10. Disney, Netflix, Media Firms Rake in Profit Amid SAG, WGA Hollywood Strikes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.