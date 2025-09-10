Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Drops to $111,700 as Traders Await CPI, ECB Signals

Crypto markets remain stable as Bitcoin’s price steadies and altcoins trade flat.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 13:25 IST
Bitcoin Price Drops to $111,700 as Traders Await CPI, ECB Signals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Traxer

Traders eye global cues as Bitcoin drops to $111,700 and Ethereum consolidates near $4,300.

Highlights
  • Bitcoin steady at $111,700, Ethereum trades flat at $4,300
  • Altcoins stay range-bound with little movement
  • Traders await CPI figures and ECB decisions
Advertisement

Bitcoin's price dropped slightly over the past 24 hours, and the digital asset is currently priced at $111,700 (roughly Rs. 98.4 lakh), while Ethereum sits at $4,300 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh), as per data provided by CoinMarketCap. Crypto investors are cautiously awaiting key policy updates and economic data. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures and the European Central Bank (ECB) decisions are looming over the market, acting as possible catalysts and adding to the cautious sentiment. On Indian exchanges, the prices of BTC and ETH remained steady at Rs. 98.2 lakh and Rs. 3.7 lakh, respectively. 

Macro Data and ETFs to Shape Near-Term Crypto Sentiment

On Wednesday, Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.23 (roughly Rs. 20), while Solana (SOL) was also selling at the same price as yesterday, at $218 (roughly Rs. 19,200). XRP also remained stable at $2.92 (roughly Rs. 257), while Binance Coin (BNB) rose slightly by 0.2 percent to $881 (roughly Rs. 77,600). Broader market shifts and evolving ETFs are also gaining investor attention. 

Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, highlighted macro caution and added, “Thursday's CPI release and the ECB's decision could be key catalysts, influencing the market trajectory. A breakout above $113,000 (roughly Rs. 99.6 lakh) would confirm renewed momentum, with strong support at $110,400 (roughly Rs. 97.2 lakh). DOGE and XRP remain in focus as anticipation of ETF approval draws in fresh liquidity.”

CoinDCX Research Team pointed to consolidation, “Markets continue to consolidate, with Bitcoin slipping below $112,000 (roughly Rs. 98.7 lakh) yet maintaining momentum. ETH and XRP are relatively flat, while BNB, SOL, and DOGE appear primed for a breakout. Top gainers include MYX Finance, up 22.75 percent, Story and Worldcoin, each up over 20 percent [...] The trading volume of Litecoin has surged while Ethena USDe (USDE) debuts on Binance, hinting at explosive moves in the near future.”

Meanwhile, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted macro impact and outflows, stating “BTC slipped below $112,000 (roughly Rs. 98.7 lakh) following a 911,000 job downward payroll revision. Unemployment rose to 4.3 percent, heightening recession fears unless the Fed steps in with rate cuts [...] Analysts point to seasonal weakness as a contributing factor to the current slump.”

Bitcoin's sharp rebound above $113,000 (Rs. 99.5 lakh) underlines the resilience of investor confidence in the asset, even amid heightened market volatility. This rally signals that institutional and retail demand remains robust, and we may be entering a phase where Bitcoin continues to set the tone for the broader crypto ecosystem,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42

Bitcoin seems stable and locked between $111,000 (Rs. 97.8 lakh) and $113,000 (roughly Rs. 99.5 lakh) as the market awaits macro cues against stabilizing sentiment. Ethereum is fluctuating around the $4,280 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh) mark, while altcoins show stability and potential. CPI readings and the ECB's policy tune could set the course ahead for crypto traders. A breakthrough above $113,000 (roughly Rs. 99.5 lakh) of BTC could reestablish a bullish trajectory, while a failure to do so might extend consolidation. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Market
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Apple Announces Final Cut Camera 2.0, Adds ProRes RAW and Genlock Support for iPhone 17 Pro

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Drops to $111,700 as Traders Await CPI, ECB Signals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Price Around the World: Cheapest & Most Expensive Countries
  2. Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  3. Apple Launches iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max With These Massive Upgrades
  4. All the Key Differences Between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro
  5. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  6. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE Launched With These Health Features
  7. This Is When iOS 26, watchOS 26 Will Be Released to Eligible Devices
  8. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Launch in These Three Colourways
  9. iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Major Differences You Need to Know
  10. iPhone 17 Series Comes with These Battery Gains Over the iPhone 16 Lineup
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Delay Led to Celebrations at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei Director Says
  2. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Launch in Three Colour Options Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  3. iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Here Is a Quick Comparison of Advertised Video Playback Times
  4. The New AirPods Lineup for 2025: AirPods Pro 3 Arrives, Pro 2 Departs
  5. Bitcoin Price Drops to $111,700 as Traders Await CPI, ECB Signals
  6. Apple Announces Final Cut Camera 2.0, Adds ProRes RAW and Genlock Support for iPhone 17 Pro
  7. Oppo A6 GT Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Alongside Oppo A6i: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
  9. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Industrial Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  10. Google Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »