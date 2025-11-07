Technology News
Google Finance Updated With Prediction Market Data From Kalshi, Polymarket

The feature will let users view real-time forecasts for elections, markets, and global events.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2025 17:41 IST
Google Finance Updated With Prediction Market Data From Kalshi, Polymarket

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Firmbee.com

Google’s new update lets users track live event probabilities from Kalshi and Polymarket

  • Users will see live odds for global events inside Google Search
  • Gemini also plans a regulated prediction market platform
  • Google expands AI-powered tools for financial forecasting
In a decision signalling the growing mainstream adoption of blockchain-based financial tools, Google has announced that its search engine and the Google Finance platform will soon feature live data from Kalshi and Polymarket, two major prediction market firms. Using Google's finance dashboard and search results, users will be able to view the current probabilities of future events, including elections, economic indicators, and interest rate changes. According to both firms, the rollout will begin over the coming weeks, representing a significant step towards bringing crypto-linked market data to mainstream audiences. 

Google Finance to Bring Decentralised Prediction Market Data to Mainstream Users

The integration forms part of Google's wider revamp of its finance suite, which now includes artificial intelligence-based “Deep Search” tools and enhanced data visualisation features. As per Google's product team, the new prediction market section will show up as an extra data source in the search and finance panels, providing users with a quick overview of event outcomes monitored by market players. The displayed data will be sourced directly from Kalshi and Polymarket, which are among the most widely recognised names in the emerging event forecasting space. 

This integration is also a boost for the prediction market platforms themselves. While Polymarket functions as a decentralised platform that permits trading on real-world outcomes, Kalshi is governed by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This collaboration may help legitimise prediction markets as a viable financial data source for investors and researchers. 

The decision also comes as competition in the prediction market intensifies. Earlier this week, crypto exchange Gemini announced plans to launch a regulated prediction market platform and is seeking approval from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to operate as a designated contract market. The company, which went public in September, wants to expand beyond cryptocurrency trading and get into the same event-based market niche. 

Google's partnership with Kalshi and Polymarket is likely to pave the way for broader adoption of decentralised data sources in financial technology. Google is demonstrating its faith in the developing link between artificial intelligence, crypto analytics, and international finance by directly integrating blockchain-based prediction data into its ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Further reading: Google, Polymarket, Kalshi, Prediction Market
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Perplexity Partners With Snapchat to Power the AI Search Experience in the App

Google Finance Updated With Prediction Market Data From Kalshi, Polymarket
