Technology News
loading

Michael Saylor Calls Sam Bankman-Fried the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' of Crypto

The current market turmoil will benefit assets like Bitcoin, claims Michael Saylor.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 17 November 2022 19:54 IST
Michael Saylor Calls Sam Bankman-Fried the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' of Crypto

Michael Saylor also stole the opportunity to bash proof-of-stake tokens like Ether

Highlights
  • In Michael Saylor's view, SBF "was using stolen money"
  • Michael Saylor is an avid supporter of the crypto industry
  • Michael Saylor believes most crypto projects are unregistered securities

Microstrategy founder and Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor has come down heavy on fallen FTX founder and former billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). "I think this (crypto) crash expedites regulatory action," Saylor said in an interview. "I mean, in a way, SBF is like the Jordan Belfort of the crypto era. Instead of The Wolf of Wall Street, they're going to make a movie called The King of Crypto." Belfort was found guilty of stock market manipulation in 1999 for which he eventually spent 22 months in prison.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Saylor claimed that Sam Bankman-Fried "was using stolen money" and co-operated with corrupt regulators to keep his business going. The market turmoil and volatility would be suitable for Bitcoin and a "handful" of other coins because it would wipe out thousands of pointless cryptocurrencies, said Saylor.

Saylor also brought forward the point that most of the crypto projects are unregistered securities backed by nothing. On top of that, they are being traded on unregulated exchanges, most of which are being operated offshores. He also believes that the proof-of-stake tokens are backed by nothing and possess a similar risk. It is worth highlighting that Ethereum transitioned to the PoS mechanism this year.

MicroStrategy's CEO believes that this crash is an eye-opener and an educational moment for the crypto community.

"This is simply a very expensive lesson for the crypto ecosystem and (on) the difference between crypto and Bitcoin. This is going to be really helpful for Bitcoin because this is an educational moment, and people are realising the benefits of buying a crypto asset that's backed by the world's most powerful computing network," says Saylor.

Talking about Bitcoin, Michael Saylor mentioned that the asset is now moving into strong hands, and there is massive institutional and investor interest in the asset.

Saylor is an avid supporter of the crypto industry and has been very vocal about his support for Bitcoin. He also took on Twitter to address the FTX crash and said that the crypto industry would succeed when it's about registered digital assets trading on registered digital exchanges.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Michael Saylor, Sam Bankman-Fried, Jordan Belfort
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Kia India to Bring More EV6 Units in Country to Complete Pending Bookings
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

Michael Saylor Calls Sam Bankman-Fried the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' of Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, More
  2. Could the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip?
  3. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream
  4. Realme 10 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. This Phone Looks Like the iPhone 13, But Costs Way Less: All Details
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  8. Elon Musk to Find New Leader to Run Twitter, Jack Dorsey Says No
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Bankman-Fried May Be Extradited to the US Amid FTX Investigation: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 4GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench: Details
  3. Michael Saylor Calls Sam Bankman-Fried the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' of Crypto
  4. Kia India to Bring More EV6 Units in Country to Complete Pending Bookings
  5. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
  6. Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G FCC Listing Reveals Specifications Including Wireless Charging Support: Report
  7. Facebook to Reconsider Donald Trump’s Suspension in January 2023
  8. What Are Utility NFTs: Here’s What We Know
  9. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: How to Watch Live Stream?
  10. Toyota Unveils Gas-Electric Prius Hybrid, to Go on Sale in Japan This Winter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.