Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure

Crypto markets stay range-bound as traders weigh weekend liquidations and shifting macro expectations.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 13:42 IST
Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Market activity stays cautious as traders assess crypto price movements through the week

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin sees steady buying interest after testing deeper support zones
  • Altcoins record 5–10 percent weekly declines amidst thin liquidity
  • Traders track global cues as volatility remains elevated
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded around $86,900 (roughly Rs. 78.1 lakh) on Tuesday as the market continued to stabilise following recent volatility. The asset briefly slipped toward the $84,000–$85,000 (roughly Rs. 75.4 lakh–Rs. 76.2 lakh) support band before buyers stepped in, helping BTC recover above $86,000 (roughly Rs. 77.3 lakh). The move follows a weekend marked by high liquidations and weak risk appetite, with traders now watching upcoming macro cues, including shifts in expectations from the US Federal Reserve. Ethereum (ETH) traded around $2,800 (roughly Rs. 2.51 lakh). As per the Gadgets 360 tracker, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 78.1 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.51 lakh.

Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious as Altcoins Extend Losses

Most major altcoins have now recorded 5–10 percent weekly losses. Analysts from Pi42 note that altcoins could remain weak until Bitcoin regains momentum. Solana (SOL) traded at $127 (roughly Rs. 11,300), XRP was at $2.02 (roughly Rs. 181), and Binance Coin (BNB) was at $830 (roughly Rs. 74,300). Dogecoin (DOGE) hovered around $0.13 (roughly Rs. 12).

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk said BTC's intraday action reflected consolidation. “If the price holds above $85,500 (roughly Rs. 76.8 lakh), momentum could build toward $87,500–$88,000 (roughly Rs. 78.6 lakh–Rs. 78.9 lakh), the next resistance zone [...] Investors can follow macro drivers closely, especially shifting Fed expectations.”

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange, said sentiment stayed fragile. “The downturn followed a volatile weekend that saw over $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,48,950 crore) in liquidations, leaving sentiment fragile and risk appetite subdued [...] Ethereum is showing a similar pattern, stabilising near $2,800 (roughly Rs. 2.51 lakh) after briefly dipping to $2,700 (roughly Rs. 2.42 lakh) [...] Looking ahead, the broader trend will likely depend on macro cues, particularly US inflation data and Fed rate expectations.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42, said the crypto market remains under pressure.
“The market is tracking historical on-chain signals that have appeared before strong Bitcoin rebounds. Ethereum's futures volume surge and selective altcoin resilience show that pockets of conviction still exist beneath the broader stress [...] The drop below $86,000 (roughly Rs. 77.3 lakh) reminded everyone that macro is driving this cycle even though on-chain metrics are flashing patterns that once preceded strong rallies. If global risk stabilises and flows begin to normalise volatility could flip to the upside.”

Market sentiment remains fragile, with traders watching global cues closely. Bitcoin must hold above $85,500 (roughly Rs. 76.8 lakh) to maintain near-term stability, while a move above $87,500–$88,000 (roughly Rs. 78.6 lakh - 79.1 lakh) could open the door to higher resistance levels in the coming sessions.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Google Schedules Android XR Event for December 8; Updates About Glasses, Headsets Expected

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  2. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  3. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  5. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  6. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  8. Amar Subramanya to Replace John Giannandrea as Apple's VP of AI
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Wallpaper Leak Hints at These Colour Options
  10. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Could Be Available on This OTT Platform
#Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
  3. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure
  8. Google's Gemini Could Soon Be Updated With a ChatGPT-Style Projects Feature: Report
  9. Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31-Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
  10. Vivo X300 Pro Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 6,510mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »