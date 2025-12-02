Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon’s Rufus AI Chatbot Helps Drive Black Friday Sales and Engagement, Data Shows

Amazon’s Rufus AI Chatbot Helps Drive Black Friday Sales and Engagement, Data Shows

Amazon shopping sessions with Rufus increased by 85 percent day-over-day on Black Friday, said Sensor Tower data.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 December 2025 18:51 IST
Amazon’s Rufus AI Chatbot Helps Drive Black Friday Sales and Engagement, Data Shows

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon expanded Rufus to India in August 2024, and desktop support arrived in July

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rufus also drove more sales on Black Friday, compared to traditional use
  • Black Friday also saw 38 percent of the users interacting with Rufus
  • Rufus AI assistant was first launched in February 2024
Advertisement

Amazon's Rufus, an artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant, is now helping drive sales on the platform. As per new data, on Black Friday, the e-commerce giant's shopping platform witnessed a strong uptick when it came to shopping sessions with Rufus as well as shopping sessions that led to purchase. The data also highlights the shift in users' preference, as interacting with an agentic AI chatbot to help in shopping processes appears to be growing popular. Notably, ahead of Black Friday, Google, OpenAI, Perplexity, and Microsoft also released AI-powered shopping tools.

Rufus Drives Sales on Amazon, Data Says

Ian Simpson, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Strategy at Sensor Tower, shared company data in a post on LinkedIn, highlighting that Rufus played an important role in driving both engagement (shopping session duration) on Amazon's e-commerce platform and sales. Based on the data, shopping sessions in the US on the Amazon app with Rufus saw an uptick by 86 percent when compared to a non-sale day just two weeks before that.

In the same duration, shopping sessions without Rufus just marked an increase of 16 percent. Of course, the data does not paint the full picture since Rufus' adoption is not very large, and the uptick percentages could mean little when it comes to absolute increases. However, it does highlight that users are starting to use the AI assistant.

Notably, total sessions with Rufus on Amazon was noted at 38 percent, or a little over one-third of the shoppers. This is a slight increase compared to Prime Day sale, where Rufus was used in 34 percent of all sessions.

Another interesting data shared by Simpson is sessions that led to a purchase. The difference between non-Rufus sessions leading to purchase and Rufus-based sessions leading to purchase was as high as 75 percent. This is a far more important metric, because it shows that Rufus is not only an engagement or interaction tool, but it is also helping in conversions.

Separately, Adobe Analytics also reported a significant increase in AI-driven e-commerce traffic during the holiday season. Between November 1 and November 30, traffic from AI sources to e-ecommerce platforms is said to have increased 770 percent year-on-year, with 74.4 percent of those coming from desktop devices and 25.6 percent redirected on a smartphone or tablet.

However, despite the positive data, Simpson advises tempered expectations. In a separate post, he said, “My bet is consumers are using Rufus more as advanced search and less as an agentic shopper. Conversions do seem to be higher with Rufus but that could be because it's driving better search results vs radically changing the shopping experience.”

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Rufus, AI, Artificial Intelligence, e commerce
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
PNB Balance Check Number: How to Check PNB Balance Online Using Different Methods

Related Stories

Amazon’s Rufus AI Chatbot Helps Drive Black Friday Sales and Engagement, Data Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  2. Vivo X300 Review: Pro Power, Pocket Size
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  4. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  5. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  7. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  8. Redmi 15C 5G Camera Details Confirmed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched With 10-Inch Display at This Price
  10. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026
  2. Amazon’s Rufus AI Chatbot Helps Drive Black Friday Sales and Engagement, Data Shows
  3. Redmi 15C 5G Camera Details Confirmed a Day Ahead of Launch in India: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Hardware Upgrades Spotted in Leaked Comparison With Galaxy S25 Counterparts
  5. Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price, Battery Capacity and Other Key Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Global Debut
  6. Khujechi Toke Raat Berate OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?
  7. Twinless Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV: What You Need to Know
  8. Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
  10. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »