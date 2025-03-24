Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra are set to launch in Singapore on March 27. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has been silent about when it'll launch the vanilla Poco F7, a prominent tipster has suggested its possible launch timeline in India. The Poco F7 is tipped to run on a Snapdragon chipset like its siblings. It is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Poco F6 5G. The brand is speculated to skip the release of Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra in the Indian market.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the Poco F7 could debut in India sometime in May or June this year. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. The Poco F6 5G also came out in May last year with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

Poco announced last week that it will launch the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra on March 27 at an event in Singapore. This is a global launch event, and it will begin at 8:00 GMT (1:30 pm IST). The Poco F7 Pro is confirmed to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the F7 Ultra will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. Poco has not confirmed the existence of the standard Poco F7 yet.

Previous rumours state that customers in India will only get the vanilla Poco F7. The Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra will reportedly not launch in the country. The standard model is also rumoured to arrive as an international variant of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

Poco F6 5G Specifications, Price in India

Last year's Poco F6 5G came with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It featured a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.9-inch Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It offered an IP64-rated build and packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

The Poco F6 5G was launched with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB versions are priced at Rs. 31,999 and 33,999, respectively.