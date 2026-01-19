Technology News
Bitcoin Enters Consolidation Phase as Crypto Investors Turn Cautious

Profit-taking and macro uncertainty push Bitcoin into a narrow trading range.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 15:10 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jakub Żerdzicki

Bitcoin trades in a narrow range as investors await key macro cues

Highlights
  • Bitcoin consolidates after recent profit-taking phase
  • ETF activity remains muted during US holiday period
  • Analysts advise disciplined and staggered accumulation
Bitcoin traded near $93,200 (roughly Rs. 84.7 lakh) on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market remained range-bound amidst cautious investor sentiment. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $93,200 (roughly Rs. 84.7 lakh), based on today's market data. Analysts said recent profit-taking and macro uncertainty are driving consolidation at lower levels. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh), holding steady alongside Bitcoin, signalling continued confidence in the broader digital asset ecosystem. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 84.7 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.9 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin is currently trading in the low-$90,000 range (about Rs. 81.86 lakh) as investors continue to exercise caution anticipating impending US inflation data and Federal Reserve remarks that may cause interest rate expectations to be reset. Analysts added that the absence of ETF trading during the US holiday period has kept institutional flows muted, reinforcing the lack of near-term directional conviction.

Macro Uncertainty Keeps Crypto Markets Range-Bound

Altcoins traded mixed on Monday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $926.25 (roughly Rs. 84,200), while Solana (SOL) traded near $133.80 (roughly Rs. 12,170). XRP hovered around $1.97 (roughly Rs. 179), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.12 (roughly Rs. 10.91).

Highlighting near-term trading trends, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “The market is seeing a bout of near-term profit taking, with Bitcoin hovering around $92,500 (roughly Rs. 84.13 lakh) and Ethereum near $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2.91 lakh). Data shows a spike in short-term holder deposits, with roughly 41,800 BTC moving to exchanges in the last day, driving short-term swings. Despite this, the underlying trend remains healthy [...] Added confidence comes from Strategy indicating continued buying interest.”

Sharing his outlook, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, said, “Ethereum's steady participation alongside Bitcoin signals continued confidence in the broader digital asset ecosystem. For investors, this is a time to stay disciplined, focus on long-term conviction, stagger allocations rather than chase short-term moves, and align exposure with assets that have strong network activity and liquidity. 

Commenting on broader market conditions, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “On-chain data suggests this is a consolidation phase rather than one of panic selling. Buyers are consistently defending the $90,000 (roughly Rs. 81.86 lakh) support zone even as rallies face resistance near the $93,000–$95,000 (roughly Rs. 84.56 lakh–Rs. 86.41 lakh) area. For investors, this is a time to avoid chasing short-term moves. As long as key supports hold, staggered accumulation and disciplined position sizing make more sense than aggressive trading in a macro-driven market.”

Overall, Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $90,000 (roughly Rs. 81.86 lakh) support zone and attempt a move toward the $96,100 (roughly Rs. 87.41 lakh) resistance will remain central to near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
