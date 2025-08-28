New Tamil OTT Releases This Month (August 2025): Peranbum Perungobamum, Akkenam, Maareesan, and More

The new week has started, and the OTT platforms have geared up with a new set of releases for this week. Right from emotional drama, family bonds, power, struggle, and romance. The week will bring forth a gripping thriller to keep the audience hooked. Some of the top releases for the month include Akkenam, Peranbum Perungobamum, Thaliavan Thalaivi, Maareesan and more. These movies are available on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Aha Tamil. Below, we have curated a list of Tamil movies you can binge-watch this weekend. Explore now.

New Tamil OTT Releases This Month

Peranbum Perungobamum

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Aha Tamil Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Cast: Mime Gopi, Aruldoss, Subatra Robert, Deepa Shankar, Shali Nivekas, Vijith Bachan, Vijay TV Deepa and more.

Directed and written by Siva Prakash, Peranbum Perungobamum is a Tamil drama. The movie stars Vijith Bachan and Shali Nivekas in the lead roles. The film revolves around a strong emotional core element. It delves into legacy, wisdom and the value of general bonding. The plot revolves around the protagonist's life in three stages. The village caste leaders are at the story's core, with their very torturous nature. As years pass, he comes back to resolve these unhealed wounds and demand justice. The movie is now available to stream on Aha Tamil.

Akkenam

Release Date: August 15, 2025

August 15, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Aha Tamil Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Cast: Keerthi Pandian, Arun Pandian, Ramesh Thilak, Adithya Shivpink, Adithya Menon, G.M. Sundar, Praveen Raja and Seetha.

Akkenam is an action thriller written and directed by Uday K and produced by Arun Pandian under the A&P group's banner. The movie stars Keerthi Pandian, Arun Pandian and Adithya Shivpinka as the top cast. The film revolves around an honest cab driver and a recently released victim under unusual circumstances. Brought together by fate with the same sense of justice, they form a union to take down a dangerous surrounding threat for many. As the journey unfolds, both men confront their past and push beyond limits, facing bigger dangers than they ever imagined. Something that just began as a chance encounter turns into a fight for redemption. The movie is now available to stream on Aha Tamil.

Yaadhum Ariyaan

Release Date: August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha Tamil, Simply South

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Cast: Uriyadi Anandaraj, Anandpandi, Anandraj, Appukutty, Brana, Marikani, Rajakumari, Thambi Ramaiah, Sheikh M, Shyamal, Sivakumar and Thidiyan.

Written and directed by M. Gopi, the movie stars Thambi Ramaiah and Appu Kutty in the lead roles. The film is set to promise an emotional and suspense-packed experience. The film covers the story of two friends who, along with their partners, venture deep into a forest for a weekend getaway. They spend the night in an isolated bungalow in a forest. As the night passes, one of the girlfriends dies under mysterious circumstances while being alone with her boyfriend. The three are confused and panic as they do not know what to do or where to go, given that the body is still with them. So, one-on-one, they try to cover the incident but spiral into a more challenging situation. What happens next is worth watching. The movie is streaming on Aha Tamil.

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama

Comedy, Romance, Drama Cast: Aruldoss, Yogi Babu, Vijay Sethupati, Nithiya Menen, Roshini Haripriyan, Baba Bhaskar, Joohi Jayakumar, Jeevitha, Aadhithya Kathir, Magizh, Nandhini Myna

Written and directed by Pandiraj, Thalaivan Thalaivii is a comedy entertainer. Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen are in the lead roles. Senthil Thyagarajan and Arun Thyagarajan produce the film under the banner of Sathya Films. The film captures the bond between two strong individuals. Their relationship faces a turbulent challenge as their two contrasting passion and conflicts start to intertwine; all these conflicts, chaos, and love testify to their emotional bond. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The film will surely take the audience's attention through its strong characters, engaging storytelling and heart-touching moments.

Maareesan

Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Comedy, Thriller, Drama

Comedy, Thriller, Drama Cast: Fahadh Faasi, Vadivelu, Sithara, Kovai Sarala, Haritha, Renuka, Vivek Prasaana, S Rajapandi, Saravana Subbiah, Livingston and more.

Maareesan is a Tamil movie directed by Sudheesh Sankar, and V. Krishna Moorthy writes the story. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu are included as the top cast, along with a stellar supporting cast. The movie offers a unique blend of comedy, drama, and suspense. Maareesan promised to give an outstanding theatrical performance. The movie's story follows a smooth-talking thief ready to con Vadivelu, an older man. But here is what he finds out: his victim has Alzheimer's. Something that started as a con twists drastically into a mysterious and unexpected backdrop. The movie blends humour, thriller and comedy, ensuring the audience is hooked till the end. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Other OTT Releases This Month