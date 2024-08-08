This week is big on entertainment, with several originals hitting streaming platforms. On Netflix, we have the crime thriller Phir Aayi Haseen Dillrubba, the awaited sequel of Haseen Dillruba, which followed a toxic couple, an extramarital affair, and a murder. On the international front, the platform is offering the final season of The Umbrella Academy, one of Netflix's most popular science fiction shows globally. On Hotstar, we have a lighthearted comedy, Life Hill Gayi, where a sibling duo must give new life to a family-owned hotel to inherit their ancestral land. Zee5 has on a platter a palpable fantasy thriller where three police officers from different time frames come together to solve long-forgotten cases. Among the post-theatrical releases, the Malayalam box-office hit Turbo is premiering on SonyLiv.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Release Date: August 9

Genre: Romance, Thriller, Crime

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal, Vivek Jha

Following the events of Haseen Dillruba (2021), Rani and Rishu (now known as Ravi Varma) have started their life afresh in Agra, with plans of moving abroad soon. However, the danger is not over yet. The couple must stay under the radar, avoid cops' attention at all costs, and can't be seen together at all!

Meanwhile, a burst barrage leads to severe flooding and a surprising infestation of crocodiles in the Yamuna River, making their disguise more difficult than ever. Not to mention an unexpected romantic encounter yet again causes turbulence. With the police hot on their trail and thinning trust, will they manage to evade capture once again?

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Release Date: August 9

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Where to Watch: Zee5

Cast: Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Aakash Dixit, Vivek Zamana, Vidushi Manaduli

Three police officers from different timelines —1990, 2001, and 2016— come together to solve a series of unsolved, cold crimes that have been long forgotten. How do they connect, you ask? A mysterious walkie-talkie is there for the rescue. As the trio treads on their pursuit of justice, and the past comes alive, shocking truths are unveiled. Guneet Monga, who won an Academy Award for her documentary The Elephant Whisperers, is one of the producers. The show marks her first collaboration with Karan Johar. Umesh Bist [Pagglait] directs.

Life Hill Gayi

Release Date: August 9

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Divyenndu Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi

After Mirzapur fans' royal heartbreak with Divvyendu Sharma's Munna Bhaiya not returning for season 3, Sharma is back with a comedy-drama, alongside influencer-turned-actor Kusha Kapila.

The duo is playing siblings in the show who must prove their worth to inherit their ancestral estate. Their grandfather – that'd be Kabir Bedi – has one simple criterion: restore the family's dilapidated hotel, Good Morning Woods Villa and the estate is yours.

As their characters try to prove their worth and restore the villas, a series of hilarious mishaps ensue.

Turbo

Release Date: August 9

Genre: Action, Comedy

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B. Shetty, Shabareesh Varma, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Niranjana Anoop, Bindu Panicker, Roshan Chandra, Adarsh Sukumaran

Mollywood star Mammootty is seen playing Turbo Jose, a rugged Jeep driver, in this high-octane action flick. When one of his close friends is attacked by henchmen, Jose decides to step up — ensuring a glossy spot in the wrong books of dangerous criminals. What follows next is a complex web of love, friendship, and deceit. Turbo enjoyed massive theatrical success and is also the first Indian film ever to be dubbed in Arabic.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Release Date: August 8

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross

The final season picks up after the third season finale, in which the Hargreeves siblings go to the Hotel Oblivion and end up losing their superpowers. The adopted heroes have now turned from extraordinary to ordinary ones. Meanwhile, a mysterious organisation called The Keeper emerges as a new threat, making matters worse. Will the Umbrella Academy find its way to keep everyone safe?

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

While the aforementioned films and movies are some of the biggest releases this week, they aren't the only ones.