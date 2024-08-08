Technology News
OTT Releases This Week: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Life Hill Gayi, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Umbrella Academy Season 4, and More

Zakir Khan is making his TV debut with SonyLiv’s latest talk show, Aapka Apna Zair, where he’ll take celebrity interviews in his signature witty style.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2024 12:42 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Life Hill Gayi, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Umbrella Academy Season 4, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to the 2021 romantic crime thriller Haseen Dillruba

Highlights
  • Blake Lively’s It Ends with Us is releasing theatrically this week
  • Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon’s Ghudchadi is out August 9 on JioCinema
  • A bonus episode for Mirzapur Season 3 will be released later this month
This week is big on entertainment, with several originals hitting streaming platforms. On Netflix, we have the crime thriller Phir Aayi Haseen Dillrubba, the awaited sequel of Haseen Dillruba, which followed a toxic couple, an extramarital affair, and a murder. On the international front, the platform is offering the final season of The Umbrella Academy, one of Netflix's most popular science fiction shows globally. On Hotstar, we have a lighthearted comedy, Life Hill Gayi, where a sibling duo must give new life to a family-owned hotel to inherit their ancestral land. Zee5 has on a platter a palpable fantasy thriller where three police officers from different time frames come together to solve long-forgotten cases. Among the post-theatrical releases, the Malayalam box-office hit Turbo is premiering on SonyLiv.

Top OTT Releases This Week (August 5- August 11)

Here are the top binge-worthy OTT releases of the week, which you can stream!

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Release Date: August 9

Genre: Romance, Thriller, Crime

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal, Vivek Jha

Following the events of Haseen Dillruba (2021), Rani and Rishu (now known as Ravi Varma) have started their life afresh in Agra, with plans of moving abroad soon. However, the danger is not over yet. The couple must stay under the radar, avoid cops' attention at all costs, and can't be seen together at all! 

Meanwhile, a burst barrage leads to severe flooding and a surprising infestation of crocodiles in the Yamuna River, making their disguise more difficult than ever. Not to mention an unexpected romantic encounter yet again causes turbulence. With the police hot on their trail and thinning trust, will they manage to evade capture once again?

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Release Date: August 9

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Where to Watch: Zee5

Cast: Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Aakash Dixit, Vivek Zamana, Vidushi Manaduli

Three police officers from different timelines —1990, 2001, and 2016— come together to solve a series of unsolved, cold crimes that have been long forgotten. How do they connect, you ask? A mysterious walkie-talkie is there for the rescue. As the trio treads on their pursuit of justice, and the past comes alive, shocking truths are unveiled. Guneet Monga, who won an Academy Award for her documentary  The Elephant Whisperers, is one of the producers. The show marks her first collaboration with Karan Johar. Umesh Bist [Pagglait] directs.

Life Hill Gayi

Release Date: August 9

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Divyenndu Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi

After Mirzapur fans' royal heartbreak with Divvyendu Sharma's Munna Bhaiya not returning for season 3, Sharma is back with a comedy-drama, alongside influencer-turned-actor Kusha Kapila.

The duo is playing siblings in the show who must prove their worth to inherit their ancestral estate. Their grandfather – that'd be Kabir Bedi – has one simple criterion: restore the family's dilapidated hotel, Good Morning Woods Villa and the estate is yours.

As their characters try to prove their worth and restore the villas, a series of hilarious mishaps ensue.

Turbo

Release Date: August 9

Genre: Action, Comedy

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B. Shetty, Shabareesh Varma, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Niranjana Anoop, Bindu Panicker, Roshan Chandra, Adarsh Sukumaran

Mollywood star Mammootty is seen playing Turbo Jose, a rugged Jeep driver, in this high-octane action flick. When one of his close friends is attacked by henchmen, Jose decides to step up — ensuring a glossy spot in the wrong books of dangerous criminals. What follows next is a complex web of love, friendship, and deceit. Turbo enjoyed massive theatrical success and is also the first Indian film ever to be dubbed in Arabic.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Release Date: August 8

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross

The final season picks up after the third season finale, in which the Hargreeves siblings go to the Hotel Oblivion and end up losing their superpowers. The adopted heroes have now turned from extraordinary to ordinary ones. Meanwhile, a mysterious organisation called The Keeper emerges as a new threat, making matters worse. Will the Umbrella Academy find its way to keep everyone safe?

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

While the aforementioned films and movies are some of the biggest releases this week, they aren't the only ones. Here is a comprehensive list of new releases from major streaming platforms. You can also keep an eye out for upcoming releases on our Entertainment Hub.

Movie/Series Platform Language Genre OTT Release Date
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 10 Netflix English Feel-Good, Kids August 5
Pehla Pyaar SonyLiv Hindi Romance August 5
Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 Netflix English Reality TV August 5
India's Best Dancer Season 4 SonyLiv Hindi Reality TV August 6
The Influencer Netflix Korean Reality TV August 6
Rising Impact Season 2 Netflix Japanese Anime August 6
The Zone - Survival Mission Season 3 Hotstar Korean Reality TV August 7
Secret World Of Sound with David Attenborough Netflix English Documentary August 7
Lolo and the Kid Netflix Filipino Drama August 7
Shahmaran Season 2 Netflix Turkish Fantasy August 8
Are You Sure? Hotstar Korean Reality TV, Travel August 8
Mission: Cross Netflix Korean Action, Comedy August 8
Inside the Mind of a Dog Netflix English Documentary August 9
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship Netflix English Reality TV August 9
Ghudchadi JioCinema Hindi Romance, Comedy August 9
The Instigators Apple TV English Crime August 9
Yo Gabba Gabbaland! Apple TV English Comedy, Kids August 9
Indian 2 Netflix Tamil Thriller August 9
Aapka Apna Zakir SonyLiv Hindi Talk Show August 10
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

  • Release Date 9 August 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal, Vivek Jha
  • Director
    Jayprad Desai
  • Producer
    Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma
Gyaarah Gyaarah

Gyaarah Gyaarah

  • Release Date 9 August 2024
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Aakash Dixit, Vidushi Manaduli, Vivek Zamana, Khushi Bharadwaj
  • Director
    Umesh Bist
  • Producer
    Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta
Life Hill Gayi

Life Hill Gayi

  • Release Date 9 August 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Divyenndu Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi
  • Director
    Prem Mistry
  • Producer
    Arushi Nishank
Turbo

Turbo

  • Release Date 23 May 2024
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Action, Comedy
  • Cast
    Mammootty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B. Shetty, Shabareesh Varma, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Niranjana Anoop, Bindu Panicker, Roshan Chandra, Adarsh Sukumaran
  • Director
    Vysakh
  • Producer
    Mammootty
The Umbrella Academy Season 4

The Umbrella Academy Season 4

  • Release Date 8 August 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya
  • Director
    Jeremy Webb, Paco Cabezas, Neville Kidd
  • Producer
    Steve Blackman, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, Jesse McKeown, Beau Bauman, Scott Stuber, Pascal Verschooris, Jeremy Webb
Gabby&#039;s Dollhouse Season 10

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 10

  • Release Date 5 August 2024
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Darren Criss, Laila Lockhart Kraner
  • Producer
    Traci Paige Johnson, Jennifer Twomey
The Influencer

The Influencer

  • Release Date 6 August 2024
  • Genre Game Show, Reality
  • Cast
    Jang Geun-seok, Pani Bottle, Jin Yong-jin, Risabae, Eu-Ddeum Shim, Xiajiu, Daedo Library Daedo Library ... Self - Contestant
  • Director
    Jae-Seok Lee, Son Soo-jeong
Ghudchadi

Ghudchadi

  • Release Date 9 August 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar, Aruna Irani, Ansha Sayed, Navni Parihar
  • Director
    Binoy Gandhi
  • Producer
    Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta
The Instigators

The Instigators

  • Release Date 9 August 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Matt Damon, Paul Walter Hauser, Alfred Molina, Ron Perlman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau, Richie Moriarty, Ving Rhames, Don DiPetta
  • Director
    Doug Liman
  • Producer
    Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, John Graham, Jeff Robinov, Kevin J. Walsh, Alison Winter
Yo Gabba Gabbaland!

Yo Gabba Gabbaland!

  • Release Date 9 August 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Kamryn Smith, Erin Pearce, Emma Penrose, Adam Deibert, Amos Watene, Christian Jacobs
  • Producer
    Stephanie Betts, Christian Jacobs, Josh Scherba, Scott Schultz
Indian 2

Indian 2

  • Release Date 12 July 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Kamal Haasan, S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani
  • Director
    S. Shankar
  • Producer
    Udhayanidhi Stalin, A. Subaskaran
Aapka Apna Zakir

Aapka Apna Zakir

  • Release Date 10 August 2024
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Zakir Khan
It Ends with Us

It Ends with Us

  • Release Date 9 August 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Alex Neustaedter, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton, Nahna James, Daphne Zelle
  • Director
    Justin Baldoni
  • Producer
    Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, Christy Hall
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360.
