Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2024 21:51 IST
Malayalam cinema has rolled out an exciting line-up of films on OTT.

The Malayalam film industry, known for its innovative storytelling, has recently expanded its reach via OTT platforms, drawing in audiences from across India and beyond. With the latest releases on platforms like Prime Video, viewers have a fresh selection of unique, genre-spanning films to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Here's a round-up of some of the most anticipated Malayalam films currently streaming.

Gaganachari

Set in a futuristic Kerala of the 2050s, Gaganachari takes viewers on a wild journey where three bachelors have an unexpected encounter with an alien. Directed by Arun Chandu, with screenplay contributions from Chandu and Siva Sai, this science fiction comedy explores the fun and chaos that ensues in their lives after the arrival of this mysterious visitor. Starring Gokul Suresh, Aju Varghese, Anarkali Marikar, and K. B. Ganesh Kumar, the film debuted in theatres on June 21, 2024, before making its OTT debut four months later.

OTT Release Date: October 26, 2024

Platform: Prime Video

Golam: A Gripping Mystery Thriller

For mystery lovers, Golam offers a suspenseful narrative crafted by debut director Samjad, who also co-wrote the film's script. Featuring Ranjith Sajeev, Sunny Wayne, and Dileesh Pothan, Golam delves into dark secrets and mind-bending twists that keep the audience guessing. This mystery thriller, now available for streaming, has captivated viewers with its engaging storyline and strong performances, bringing a compelling cinematic experience directly to their screens.

OTT Release Date: August 7, 2024

Platform: Prime Video

Level Cross: A Drama Shot Abroad

Directed by Arfaz Ayub in his directorial debut, Level Cross introduces a dramatic tale featuring popular actors Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharaf U Dheen. Shot against the stunning backdrop of Tunisia, the film unfolds a story rich with emotional depth and cultural exploration. With music by Vishal Chandrashekhar, Level Cross first premiered in theatres on July 26, 2024, and recently arrived on OTT, offering fans a chance to witness its unique setting and captivating narrative.

OTT Release Date: October 13, 2024

Platform: Prime Video

Little Hearts: A Romantic Comedy with Heartfelt Moments

Directed by Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Pereira, Little Hearts explores romance and humour with a lighthearted approach. Starring Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar, this romantic comedy received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release on June 7, 2024. Now streaming on OTT, it gives viewers a feel-good experience through its relatable characters and charming storyline.

OTT Release Date: August 13, 2024

Platform: Prime Video

Bharathanatyam: A New Comedy-Drama

This movie is written and directed by newcomer Krishnadas Murali, Bharathanatyam brings together a stellar cast, including Saiju Kurup, Saikumar, Kalaranjini, and Sreeja Ravi. Produced by Thomas Thiruvalla and Saiju Kurup, the film is a comedy-drama that has resonated with audiences since its theatrical release on August 30, 2024. With music by Samuel Aby and the cinematographic efforts of Bablu Aju and Shafeeque V B, Bharathanatyam has been available on OTT for more than a month, adding variety to the streaming line-up.

OTT Release Date: September 27, 2024

Platform: Prime Video

For those looking to explore the diversity of Malayalam cinema, these latest releases provide something for every taste, from sci-fi and romance to mystery and drama.

 

Further reading: Malayalam cinema, Gaganachari, Golam, Malayalam OTT, Latest Releases, Malayalam Movies, Amazon Prime, new films
