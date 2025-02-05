Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is expected to be in the works as a potential successor to last year's Galaxy A35 5G. Ahead of a formal reveal, the smartphone allegedly appeared on Samsung's support page on its UAE website. Additionally, the Galaxy A36 5G has been reportedly spotted on the Global Certification Forum (GCF) website suggesting an imminent launch. The listing indicates the model numbers of the phone. The Galaxy A36 5G is expected to ship with a Snapdragon chipset and could offer 45W fast charging.

A Samsung handset with model number SM-A366B/DS, believed to be the Galaxy A36 5G, has surfaced on the company's UAE website's support page. Apart from the model number, the listing doesn't reveal much information about the device. The model number indicates dual SIM support for the device.

Additionally, as reported by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A36 5G with model numbers SM-A366B/DS and SM-A366B have been spotted on the GCF website. The suffix B in the model number indicates that the model could be a global variant of the phone.

The Galaxy A36 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Galaxy A35 5G. It had earlier appeared on Geekbench with an octa-core chipset, Android 15, 6GB RAM, and Adreno 610 GPU. The handset could ship with either a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It is said to come with support for 45W fast charging.

Galaxy A36 5G Specifications (Expected)

Other specifications of Galaxy A35 5G are likely to be upgrades over Galaxy A35 5G. The latter has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5nm Exynos 1380 processor under the hood. It packs 8GB of RAM and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

