Samsung to Expand Manufacturing of Advanced Tech Devices in India, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Samsung has reportedly started manufacturing laptops at its Greater Noida factory.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2025 13:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The tech giant has reportedly already manufactured the first batch of laptops at the Noida factory

Highlights
  • Samsung’s research unit in India has over 7,000 engineers, Vaishnaw said
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 being sold in India were all built locally
  • Samsung is reportedly working on display-less smart glasses
Samsung is planning to expand the manufacturing of its device portfolio in India, the Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday. As per the Union Minister, the South Korean tech giant considers India a strong manufacturing hub, and now plans to better serve its customer base with locally manufactured devices and even export them to other countries. Notably, Samsung had previously announced that all Galaxy Z Fold 7 units sold in India were manufactured locally.

Samsung to Scale Device Production in India

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Vaishnaw said, “Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation. Its research unit in Bharat has more than 7,000 engineers.” The Union Minister also shared an image discussing key strategies with representatives from the company.

Notably, Samsung's second-largest smartphone manufacturing facility in the world is located in India's Greater Noida. It was inaugurated in 2018, and according to an Economic Times report, the tech giant is the second-largest exporter of mobile phones from India after Apple.

Spread across more than 1,29,000 sq. meters, the Noida factory can manufacture more than 120 million units of smartphones in a year. At the time of inauguration, the company said the new facility would help “Samsung meet the growing demand for its innovative products and services across the country and also fulfil the company's goal of making India an export hub for the world.”

On Sunday, the South Korean tech giant reportedly began manufacturing laptops in the Greater Noida factory. So far, the company is said to be producing smartphones, wearables, and tablets at the facility, but it did not make its Galaxy Books there. It is said to have already manufactured the first batch of laptops and will now scale its operations.

An unnamed source told PTI, “Samsung has expanded its manufacturing portfolio. It has started manufacturing laptops in India at its Greater Noida factory. It has plans to start manufacturing more devices in the country.”

Further reading: Samsung, India, Ashwini Vaishnav
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
