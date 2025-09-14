Technology News
The Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: Know All About This Animated Comedy Movie

The Bad Guys 2 follows Mr. Wolf and his crew as they embark on their last job, but what awaits is even more complicated.

Updated: 14 September 2025 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow Stream

The Bad Guys 2 is currently streaming on BookMyShow Stream

The Bad Guys 2 is an American animated comedy movie that has finally made its way to digital screens. Directed by JP Sans and Pierre Perifel, this movie follows the Bad Guys, coming out of retirement, only to lead a peaceful life and transform themselves into the good ones. However, fate had other plans. They are then hired by the mysterious girls for the one last heist. What they discover later turns their lives upside down. This time, the stakes are higher.

When and Where to Watch The Bad Guys 2

The Bad Guys 2 is currently streaming on BookMyShow Stream. Interested individuals can either rent or buy the movie from the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Bad Guys 2

The movie revolves around Mr. Wolf and his crew, seeking an honest life after transforming into the good guys. However, things get complicated as they are approached by an all-female criminal gang who hire them for one last heist. As they dig deeper, they become aware that these girls are none other than a group of all-female criminals led by Kitty Kat, who is using them to steal Moon X-Rocket. The sequences are dramatic and intensely packed with action and ultimate thrill.

Cast and Crew of The Bad Guys 2

This American animated comedy has been written by Yoni Brenner, Etan Cohen, and Aaron Blabey. The voices have been delivered by Joey Naber, Omid Djalili, Monia Ayachi, Craig Robinson, and more. The music has been composed by Daniel Pemberton, while Jesse Averna is the editor.

Reception of The Bad Guys 2

This movie was theatrically released on Aug 1st, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.1/10.

 

The Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: Know All About This Animated Comedy Movie
