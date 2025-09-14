The Rip is a Joe Carnahan 24-hour thriller with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. This film is the first since their Good Will Hunting Oscar to reteam for acting credits in that time. Informed in part by real life and 1970s cop dramas, the story explores trust, betrayal and moral complexity within law enforcement. While based in Miami, the film revolves around a police unit with relationships shattered by a revealing explosive. The Rip offers the kind of raw, visceral suspense drama that combines life-and-death drama with some very human stories.

When & Where to Watch

The Rip is likely to be released on Netflix worldwide on January 16, 2026.

Trailer & Plot

The trailer presents a situation that looks too good to be true: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Miami police officers who come across millions of dollars hidden at an empty house. They find what appears to be a bonanza, but an alert call insists that the building must be cleared out lest there's danger lurking. Tensions rise and officers grow suspicious of one another as the word of their huge seizure gets out.

Cast & Crew

The movie has been helmed by Joe Carnahan. Casts include Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and the supporting cast includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, Néstor Carbonell and Lina Esco.

Reception

The Rip has not aired as of yet, so reviews are yet to come, but both the announcement and teaser have collected great anticipation from fans and critics over social media. No official IMDb rating yet, as it will be filmed live in front of an audience.