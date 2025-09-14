Technology News
Two Men OTT Release: All You Need to Know About the Malayalam-Language Thriller Starring Irshad Ali

Two Men is a Malayalam suspense thriller that stars Irshad Ali and M.A. Nishad in the lead roles. The movie is intense and psychological.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 September 2025 16:14 IST
Photo Credit: D Group

Two men, a desert road, a chilling journey—where survival turns into a psychological cat-and-mouse game

Highlights
  • Two Men is a Malayalam suspense-thriller movie
  • It stars Irshad Ali and M.A. Nishad in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins from Sept 19th, 2025, only on Manorama Max
Written and directed by Satheesh Kumar, Two Men is a Malayalam suspense-thriller movie that has finally made its way to digital screens after a long-awaited wait. The movie revolves around two men, where a driver named Abukka offers a lift to a troubled businessman, Sanjay. To avoid the busy roads during the Bakrid, they take the desert road. However, things take a dramatic turn when the businessman's terrifying behavior makes the journey a nightmare. What unfolds later will leave the viewers in shock.

When and Where to Watch Two Men

This movie will debut on Sept 19th, 2025, only on ManoramaMax. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Two Men

This movie revolves around two men, named Abukka and Sanjay, whose life gets entangled on the eve of Bakrid. Abukka, a dedicated and sincere driver, while on his way back home, takes the desert road route to avoid the traffic.

However, when he encounters Sanjay and offers him a lift, little did he know he was landing himself in trouble. Sanjay, a troubled businessman, makes the journey terrifying with his unexpected mood swings and frightening behavior. The journey soon turns into a psychological game of cat and mouse.

Cast and Crew of Two Men

This movie stars Irshad Ali and M.A. Nishad in the lead roles, supported by Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Kailash, Lenaa, Anumol K. Manoharan, and more. The movie has been directed and written by Satheesh Kumar. The music composer of Two Men is Anand Madhusoodanan.

Reception of Two Men

The theatrical release of Two Men happened on Aug 5th, 2022, where it received mixed responses from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.6/10.

 

