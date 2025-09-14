Technology News
Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata Animated Series Is Coming to This OTT Platform Very Soon

Netflix’s Kurukshetra reimagines the Mahabharata’s 18-day war through animation, streaming worldwide on October 10, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 September 2025 10:07 IST
Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata Animated Series Is Coming to This OTT Platform Very Soon

Photo Credit: Netflix

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata premieres on Netflix Oct 10, 2025

Highlights
  • Netflix animated mythological series on Mahabharata
  • Two-part, 18-episode retelling of the 18-day war
  • Global release on October 10, 2025
Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata is an ambitious Indian 2025 animated mythological series that retells one of India's grandest epics. That makes the blood war of 18 days, the centrepiece of the Mahabharata, come alive through contemporary animation in which it is not just about battles but also emotional turmoil, moral dilemmas and inner wars that rage within its warriors. The goal of the creators is to have it both ways, with big myths and character-driven stories that keep the audience connected.

When & Where to Watch

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata is going to premiere on Netflix on October 10, 2025.

Trailer & Plot

Told in two parts that are each nine episodes, the series covers the 18 days of war. Told from various viewpoints, the story tracks 18 central combatants, not just on the battlefield but in their moral choices, relationships and betrayals, doubts and price paid for war in human terms. It's about more than the epic, iconic spectacle of myth; it's about who we are as hero and brother and duty-bound man rent by such conflict.

Cast & Crew

The show is conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka, produced under Tipping Point and backed by Anu Sikka, Alok Jain & Ajit Andhare. Ujaan Ganguly has taken care of writing and direction. Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma, Manoj Pandey, Himanshu Rana and others are some of the key voice artists in this movie.

Reception

So far, initial reactions are largely positive. Fans and critics are thrilled for the prospect of Netflix entering the world of animated mythology, especially with Kurukshetra's assurance to explore epic storytelling, human emotions and morals with no IMDb rating yet.

 

Comments

Further reading: Netflix, OTT Release, OTT
Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata Animated Series Is Coming to This OTT Platform Very Soon
