Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Survives Weekend Volatility Trading Above $51,000, Ether Touches $3,000 in Pricing

Over the weekend, the price of Bitcoin hiked by $473 (roughly Rs. 39,200).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 February 2024 14:39 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Survives Weekend Volatility Trading Above $51,000, Ether Touches $3,000 in Pricing

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The overall crypto market cap stands at $1.99 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether, Solana saw losses
  • Ripple, Cardano also trading in reds
  • Shiba Inu, Cosmos log small profits
Advertisement

The overall crypto price chart on Monday, February 26 reflected instability in the market. Bitcoin recorded a loss of 0.25 percent on Monday, with which its trading value currently stands at $51,490 (roughly Rs. 42.6 lakh). It is notable, that over the weekend the price of Bitcoin did rise by $473 (roughly Rs. 39,200). Bitcoin fanatics have been waiting for the asset to cross the resistance of $53,000 (roughly Rs. 43.9 lakh). However, Bitcoin has failed to cross the mark in the last two weeks.

“Bitcoin is experiencing consolidation over the last few weeks. A breakout above this level would push the price of the biggest cryptocurrency up to $60,000 (roughly Rs. 49.7 lakh) soon,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

A bunch of cryptocurrencies are trading in the losses on Monday. These include Tether, Solana, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, and Chainlink.

Uniswap, Litecoin, Near Protocol, Leo, Elrond, and Bitcoin SV also logged losses on Monday.

The overall crypto market cap dropped by 0.67 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the sector valuation stood at $1.99 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,64,94,960 crore) -- showed CoinMarketCap. The dominance of BTC on this market cap is presently 50.7 percent whereas the dominance of ETH has claimed the mark of 18.7 percent.

Ether performed better than Bitcoin on the price chart on Monday. Having minted a profit of 2.05 percent, the asset is trading at $3,004 (roughly Rs. 2.49 lakh). This is the second time in recent days that ETH has breached the value point of $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.48 lakh).

“Ethereum sustains a robust upward trend despite bearish attempts near $3,000, supportedby an ascending 20-day EMA and an overbought RSI. A dip below the 50-SMA may signal weakening buyer resolve, potentially leading to further decline,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Cryptocurrencies trading in profits on Monday include Binance Coin, USD Coin, Avalanche, Polkadot, Polygon, and Shiba Inu.

Cosmos, Stellar, Cronos, and Monero also managed to reel-in minor gains.

“In the altcoin universe, UNI, Uniswap's governance token, surged 60 percent on Friday evening following a proposal from a prominent Uniswap Foundation member to revamp the protocol's fees-sharing arrangement for token holders. Since then, the token has been able to hold its level around $11 (roughly Rs 910). Simultaneously, Avalanche (AVAX, +0.57 percent) suffered a major outage on Friday, failing to produce blocks for more than four hours due to network strain,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
US Judge Approves Binance's $4.3 Billion Guilty Plea

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Survives Weekend Volatility Trading Above $51,000, Ether Touches $3,000 in Pricing
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Showcased at MWC 2024; Details Revealed
  2. iQoo Z9 5G to Debut in India on This Date
  3. Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro Shown at MWC 2024: See Price
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Unveiled: Here's the List of Devices
  5. Energizer Hard Case P28K Phone With 28,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
  6. Honor MagicBook Pro 16 AI PC and Honor Pad 9 Launched at MWC: See Price
  7. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Set to Launch in India on This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Set for March 7: Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Vietnam's VinFast Seeks EV Import Duty Cut as Plant Construction Starts in India
  3. Disney, Reliance Said to Ink Binding Pact to Merge India Media Operations
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Survives Weekend Volatility Trading Above $51,000, Ether Touches $3,000 in Pricing
  5. Energizer Hard Case P28K Phone With 28,000mAh Battery Showcased at MWC 2024
  6. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Released: Xiaomi 13, Redmi Note 13 Series Among First to Get New Interface
  7. Honor MagicBook Pro 16 AI PC and Honor Pad 9 Launched at MWC: Price, Features
  8. US Judge Approves Binance's $4.3 Billion Guilty Plea
  9. Samsung Galaxy Ring Showcased at MWC 2024; Galaxy AI Coming to More Devices
  10. MicroStrategy’s X Account Hacked, Over $440,000 Estimated Stolen Via Fake $MSTR Airdrop Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »