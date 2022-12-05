Technology News
Gen V Trailer: The Boys Spin-Off Series Promises Bloody College Hallways

Gen V is slated to drop sometime next year on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 December 2022 15:46 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in a still from Gen V

  • Follows a group of superhuman students at the Godolkin University
  • Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie reprise roles as A-Train, Ashley Barrett
  • Main Supe Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) was teased in The Boys season 3

Gen V, a college spin-off series based on The Boys, just got a first-look trailer. Amazon Prime Video unveiled it at the Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil, which stars Jaz Sinclair in the lead, brutally ripping through other students at the Godolkin University, a safe haven for new heroes to master their skillset and ultimately, rise the ranks to become Supes. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) serve as showrunners and executive producers on the show. Gen V is slated to premiere sometime next year on Amazon Prime Video.

The first look trailer for Gen V opens with an introductory narration: “Welcome to Godolkin University. A safe space for you to thrive,” as our lead character Marie Moreau (Sinclair) walks through the hallways. She was previously teased in The Boys season 3, during Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) and Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) visit to the Red River Institute, where her brief profile could be seen in the database. The trailer then devolves into a montage, playing to the tune of Royal Deluxe's “I'm Gonna Do My Thing,” as we're presented with some gory and violent imagery — a result of the Hunger Games-like fight-to-the-death stipulation, run by owners Vought International.

Throughout its episodes, Gen V will explore the “lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking.” And while the trailer doesn't offer much in terms of plot — save for a brutal display of Moreau's bloody tentacular arms in action — we do get a taste of some returning guest actors from the mainline The Boys series. The speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), the stressed-out executive Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and the director of the Vought Studios film Dawn of the Seven Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), all have roles to play in Gen V.

The spin-off series, which was initially called The Boys Presents: Varsity, is created by Craig Rosenberg, who will also serve as executive producer alongside the mainline show creator Eric Kripke. Gen V also stars Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips, London Thor (Lady Bird), Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger (Moxie), Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Meanwhile, filming on The Boys season 4 is currently underway in Toronto, Canada, with the first episode being titled “Department of Dirty Tricks.” The production previously added The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast in a recurring role, followed by Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry as new Supes. The former was described to possess a superior intellect, while the latter had a “short fuse.” Last week, The Boys season 4 confirmed that Simon Pegg would be reprising his role as Hughie's dad, while Rosemarie Dewitt (Black Mirror) portrays the mother.

Gen V will be available for streaming sometime in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
