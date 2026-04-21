Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery, Chipset Details Revealed Ahead of Global Launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is all set to launch in China and global markets on Tuesday. Just hours before the formal launch, Oppo has shared new teasers confirming the phone's display, chipset, and battery specifications. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will offer notable battery improvements over last year's Find X8 Ultra. It will ship with a 2K resolution display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra has already been confirmed to debut in three colourways, and it will carry up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Key Specifications, Features

In the latest Weibo teasers, the firm revealed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will have a 2K-resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers pixel-level Gamma correction and is made of X3 flagship luminescent materials. The handset has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset under the hood.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to feature a 7,050mAh 'Glacier' silicon-carbon battery, which is a notable upgrade over the 6,100mAh battery seen on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The new phone will support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, like its predecessor.

It has dual stereo speakers and a Bionic Vibration Motor (translated from Chinese). The new phone is teased to have an IP66, IP68, and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has dual-sided crystal shield glass and has Swiss SGS Five-Star Drop and Shock Resistance certification.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China and other global markets on April 21, alongside the Oppo Find X9s and the Oppo Find X9s Pro. The upcoming phone will have a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, a 200-megapixel portrait telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, the phone will carry a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The upcoming phone will be released in Polar Glaciers, Rongsha Canyon, and Tundra (translated from Chinese) colour options. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.