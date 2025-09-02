Technology News
English Edition

Kannappa OTT Release Date is Here: When and Where to Watch Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Film Online

Kannappa stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2025 17:36 IST
Kannappa OTT Release Date is Here: When and Where to Watch Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Film Online

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Kannappa was released in theatres on June 20, 2025

Highlights
  • Kannappa is a Telugu devotional drama movie
  • It stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Sept 4th, 2025, only on Prime Video
Advertisement

Kannappa is a Telugu-language devotional movie that is finally making its way to digital screens. Starring Vishnu Manchu, this film revolves around Thinnadu, initially an atheist, and explores his journey of transformation from a rebel against tribal sacrifices to becoming a legendary devotee, Kannappa. This movie exemplifies Thinnadu's spiritual journey beautifully. The movie also features prominent stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, and Prabhas. It is an emotional and thought-provoking tale.

Kannappa OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Kannappa will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video beginning September 4. Viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch the film.

Kannappa OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is a devotional drama that follows an atheist Thinnadu, a tribal leader, who is a rebel against the age-old tribal sacrifices. However, his life takes a wild turn when he finds a Shiva lingam in the forest. Challenging his devotion, he begins to transform into a deep worshipper wholeheartedly. As he embarks on a quest to become the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva, he is then challenged by lord Shiva himself. In the climax, he puts him to the test, and Thinnadu has to prove his devotion.

Will he be able to do it? What will be his sacrifice? Watch this exceptional action drama soon.

Kannappa OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Kannappa is a multi-starrer movie that features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. He has been further supported by the talented Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, R. Sarathkumar, and more. The movie has been written by Vishnu Manchu himself, whereas Mohan Babu is the producer. The music has been delivered by Stephen Devassy. The cinematographer of the movie is Sheldon Chau.

Reception of Kannappa

The movie was theatrically released on June 27th, 2025, but did not do well at the box office. However, makers are positive about the digital release. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.4/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, Kannappa, Kannappa OTT Release, OTT release, Amazon Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Date Leaked; Said to Debut Alongside Project Moohan XR Headset
Realme Watch 5 Design Leaked; Will Reportedly Feature 1.97-Inch AMOLED Screen

Related Stories

Kannappa OTT Release Date is Here: When and Where to Watch Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Film Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops Teased
  4. Apple Marks iPhone 8 Plus as Vintage Alongside These MacBook Models
  5. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi 15 5G, Note 14 Pro Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  7. Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Come With Last Year's Tensor Chip
  8. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop With Swarovski Crystals Debut in India
  9. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  10. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life
  2. Call of Duty Film Adaption Said to Be a 'Priority' at Paramount, Negotiations on to Acquire Rights
  3. Cannibal Solar Storm May Trigger Auroras as Powerful Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth Soon
  4. Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11-Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete
  5. Hidden Reason Behind Portugal’s Deadly Earthquakes Finally Explained
  6. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing With Location-Based Checks
  7. Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 14 Pro 5G Series Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on Samsung Phones, Laptops, and More Teased
  9. El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November
  10. OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »