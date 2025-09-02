Kannappa is a Telugu-language devotional movie that is finally making its way to digital screens. Starring Vishnu Manchu, this film revolves around Thinnadu, initially an atheist, and explores his journey of transformation from a rebel against tribal sacrifices to becoming a legendary devotee, Kannappa. This movie exemplifies Thinnadu's spiritual journey beautifully. The movie also features prominent stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, and Prabhas. It is an emotional and thought-provoking tale.

Kannappa OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Kannappa will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video beginning September 4. Viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch the film.

Kannappa OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is a devotional drama that follows an atheist Thinnadu, a tribal leader, who is a rebel against the age-old tribal sacrifices. However, his life takes a wild turn when he finds a Shiva lingam in the forest. Challenging his devotion, he begins to transform into a deep worshipper wholeheartedly. As he embarks on a quest to become the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva, he is then challenged by lord Shiva himself. In the climax, he puts him to the test, and Thinnadu has to prove his devotion.

Will he be able to do it? What will be his sacrifice? Watch this exceptional action drama soon.

Kannappa OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Kannappa is a multi-starrer movie that features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. He has been further supported by the talented Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, R. Sarathkumar, and more. The movie has been written by Vishnu Manchu himself, whereas Mohan Babu is the producer. The music has been delivered by Stephen Devassy. The cinematographer of the movie is Sheldon Chau.

Reception of Kannappa

The movie was theatrically released on June 27th, 2025, but did not do well at the box office. However, makers are positive about the digital release. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.4/10.