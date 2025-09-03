Technology News
Saiyaara to Stream on Netflix Soon: All the Details About This Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Starrer

Saiyaara is finally releasing on Netflix on Sept 12th, 2025. It stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It is a romance drama, directed by Mohit Suri.

Photo Credit: YRF

Saiyaara is finally landing on Netflix soon

  • Saiyaara is a musical romance drama movie
  • It stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the debutants in the lead role
  • Streaming starts from Sept 12th, 2025, only on Netflix
After a blockbluster theatrical run, Saiyaara is finally landing on your digital screens. Starring the debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, this musical romance drama now has an OTT release date. The movie follows a musician, Krish Kapoor, who gets inspired by Vaani's poetry, and they collaborate. However, as they navigate their collaboration, Vaani's health and her past challenge them. From insecurities to their problems, they ultimately have to accept that love is the only answer. The movie is a perfect family entertainer, featuring remarkable music and stellar performances.

Saiyaara OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

The movie will debut on September 12 2025, only on Netflix. Viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Saiyaara OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot

This musical romance drama follows Krish Kapoor (played by Ahaan Panday), a temperamental musician, who falls for the poetry of Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). But, Vaani has left her poetry after her breakup and suffers from Alzheimer's. As they navigate their relationship, they must face challenges due to Vaani's fading memory and the insecurities surrounding their love. Ultimately, their love will be tested.

Will they be able to make it? Watch it when it lands on Netflix to find out.

Saiyaara OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Directed by Mohit Suri, this movie stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, supported by Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal, Varun Badola, Anngad Raaj, and more. It has been written by Sankalp Sadanah and Rohan Shankar, while the cinematography has been done by Vikas Sivaraman.

Saiyaara OTT Release: Reception

This movie was theatrically released on July 18, 2025, where it made a blockbuster entry at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.5/10. Upon crossing the seventh week at theatres, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs. 581 crore.

 

Saiyaara to Stream on Netflix Soon: All the Details About This Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Starrer
