OnePlus on Friday announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 15, clearing up the confusion raised yesterday. The OnePlus handset is confirmed to debut in China at the end of October. As per the company, it will be accompanied by another high-performance OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 6. While specifications remain under wraps, the handsets have been listed on the company's online storefronts in China and are available for pre-reservation.

In a post on Weibo, OnePlus said that the OnePlus 15 will be launched in China on October 27 at 7pm local time (4:30pm if you're in India). It will debut alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, which the company has remained pretty tight-lipped about till now. The company also revealed the first glimpse at the upcoming Ace series smartphone.

OnePlus 15 launch date confirmation

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

It appears to have a similar camera deco as the OnePlus 15, albeit with two sensors instead of three. The handset is shown in two colourways, with a silver variant featuring Ace branding at the back. The other appears to be a golden shade, which is more sober in appearance.

Both the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 have been listed on the Oppo e-Shop, JDMall, and other e-commerce platforms for pre-reservation. They are expected to go on sale following the October 27 launch.

OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Specifications (Expected)

So far, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be the first smartphone from the company to come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is also set to get an upgrade in terms of display, with the refresh rate being bumped up to 165Hz. The handset will sport a 165Hz 1.5K OLED screen. It is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless).

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 6 is reported to feature a 1.5K BOE OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. As per reports, the handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is also reported to pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support