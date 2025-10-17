Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 15 China Launch Date Announced; to Debut Alongside OnePlus Ace 6

OnePlus 15 will be the first smartphone from the company to come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 October 2025 09:22 IST
OnePlus 15 China Launch Date Announced; to Debut Alongside OnePlus Ace 6

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus 15 is expected to have a similar camera island design as the OnePlus 13s

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 will be launched in China on October 27 at 7pm local time
  • OnePlus Ace 6 is also confirmed to debut at the event
  • Both handsets are listed on Oppo e-Shop and JD Mall for pre-reservation
Advertisement

OnePlus on Friday announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 15, clearing up the confusion raised yesterday. The OnePlus handset is confirmed to debut in China at the end of October. As per the company, it will be accompanied by another high-performance OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 6. While specifications remain under wraps, the handsets have been listed on the company's online storefronts in China and are available for pre-reservation.

OnePlus 15 Launch Date

In a post on Weibo, OnePlus said that the OnePlus 15 will be launched in China on October 27 at 7pm local time (4:30pm if you're in India). It will debut alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, which the company has remained pretty tight-lipped about till now. The company also revealed the first glimpse at the upcoming Ace series smartphone.

oneplus 15 launch Oneplus 15

OnePlus 15 launch date confirmation
Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

 

It appears to have a similar camera deco as the OnePlus 15, albeit with two sensors instead of three. The handset is shown in two colourways, with a silver variant featuring Ace branding at the back. The other appears to be a golden shade, which is more sober in appearance.

Both the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 have been listed on the Oppo e-Shop, JDMall, and other e-commerce platforms for pre-reservation. They are expected to go on sale following the October 27 launch.

OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Specifications (Expected)

So far, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be the first smartphone from the company to come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is also set to get an upgrade in terms of display, with the refresh rate being bumped up to 165Hz. The handset will sport a 165Hz 1.5K OLED screen. It is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless).

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 6 is reported to feature a 1.5K BOE OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. As per reports, the handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is also reported to pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 launch date, OnePlus 15 Specifications, OnePlus Ace 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Baaghi 4 Starring Tiger Shroff Reportedly Set to Land on OTT: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 China Launch Date Announced; to Debut Alongside OnePlus Ace 6
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th): What to Stream This Weekend?
  2. OnePlus Finally Announces Launch Date of OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6
  3. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  4. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC: See Price
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  6. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  7. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches for Runners
  8. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
  9. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  10. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 to Land on OTT Platforms Soon: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 6 Design, Colourways Teased Ahead of China Launch on October 27
  2. OnePlus 15 China Launch Date Announced; to Debut Alongside OnePlus Ace 6
  3. Exploding Dry Ice May Explain Mars’ Puzzling Dune Patterns, Study Finds
  4. Dark Matter Might Leave A Faint Colour Mark In Light, Say Scientists
  5. Baaghi 4 Starring Tiger Shroff Reportedly Set to Land on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
  6. M3gan 2.0 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Sci-Fi Horror Film Online
  7. Satellites Capture Record-Breaking 20-Metre Waves Crossing Entire Oceans
  8. Scientists Discover Parasitic Worms That Hunt Using Static Electricity
  9. SpaceX Launches 21 Satellites With Second Falcon 9 Launch Of The Year
  10. Bridgerton Season 4 To Begin Streaming on Netflix in 2026: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »