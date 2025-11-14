Jurassic World: Rebirth Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Jurassic World: Rebirth takes you along for the ride as we open back up an all-new era of dinosaur destruction and jungle battle with pulse-pounding action, breathtaking science, and heartfelt storytelling. A relative in-law of Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, the film reignites the electrifying universe where we left it.

When and Where to Watch Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth, which has created a lot of buzz among the fans, and is now available to stream on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The trailer promises danger, intrigue, and science in a world still decades in the future from Jurassic World: Dominion, where humans and dinosaurs live together. Dr Henry Loomis and the adventurer Zora Bennett venture to a southern island and find themselves against a renegade genetic experiment. In the midst of havoc and monstrous threats, Rebirth infuses high-octane action with themes of resilience and the forces of nature.

Cast and Crew of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The cast is led by Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis. Also starring in the film are Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Philippine Velge, and Ed Skrein. Directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer, the film is exclusively available for streaming in India on JioHotstar.

Reception of Jurassic World: Rebirth

The reception to Jurassic World: Rebirth has been mixed-positive, and it has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10