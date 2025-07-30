Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with significantly faster charging support, as revealed by a tipster citing leaked firmware online. This would be a major upgrade from Samsung's current Galaxy S25 Ultra, which only offers 45W fast charging support. The new leak is in line with a previous tip that suggested that the phone could come with faster charging. However, the phone was earlier said to offer 65W charging and a 5,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Support Faster Charging

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) suggested that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 60W fast charging. He spotted the details in the firmware of an upcoming One UI version, which is said to be the One UI 8.5. If the above specification is true, this would mean that the South Korean tech giant could be trying to compensate for either not increasing the battery capacity or giving a slightly bigger battery size.

However, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was tipped to come with 65W fast charging support and a 5,500mAh battery. However, contrary to this claim, a tipster had also suggested that Samsung might not pack a higher-capacity battery. Hence, the upgraded fast charging support could be a way for the South Korean tech company to compensate for the same. Since Samsung has not confirmed any of the specifications of the handset, it is hard to ascertain which way the company would go.

The firmware leak of the One UI 8.5 (based on Android 16) update had also recently disclosed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which is expected to be unveiled in September this year.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch early next year. It could feature 16GB of RAM, a 6.9-inch touchscreen, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It is said to get a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera.