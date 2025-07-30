Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was recently tipped to pack a higher-capacity battery than its predecessors.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 16:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was recently tipped to get a 5,500mAh battery
  • The phone is expected to launch in January 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with significantly faster charging support, as revealed by a tipster citing leaked firmware online. This would be a major upgrade from Samsung's current Galaxy S25 Ultra, which only offers 45W fast charging support. The new leak is in line with a previous tip that suggested that the phone could come with faster charging. However, the phone was earlier said to offer 65W charging and a 5,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Support Faster Charging

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) suggested that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 60W fast charging. He spotted the details in the firmware of an upcoming One UI version, which is said to be the One UI 8.5. If the above specification is true, this would mean that the South Korean tech giant could be trying to compensate for either not increasing the battery capacity or giving a slightly bigger battery size.

However, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was tipped to come with 65W fast charging support and a 5,500mAh battery. However, contrary to this claim, a tipster had also suggested that Samsung might not pack a higher-capacity battery. Hence, the upgraded fast charging support could be a way for the South Korean tech company to compensate for the same. Since Samsung has not confirmed any of the specifications of the handset, it is hard to ascertain which way the company would go.

The firmware leak of the One UI 8.5 (based on Android 16) update had also recently disclosed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which is expected to be unveiled in September this year.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch early next year. It could feature 16GB of RAM, a 6.9-inch touchscreen, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It is said to get a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
