Technology News
English Edition

M3GAN 2.0 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Here’s Everything You Should Know

M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the 2022 film, now streaming on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2025 17:39 IST
M3GAN 2.0 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Here’s Everything You Should Know

Photo Credit: Peacock

M3GAN, the 2022 film’s sequel by Gerard Johnstone, now streaming on Peacock, Hotstar

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • This story follows Gemma from 2022, who is forced to resurrect her AI cre
  • The goal is to stop Amelia, who was made using M3GAN’s stolen technology
  • There are two robots, one a military grade expert and one a former killer
Advertisement

M3GAN 2.0, the sci-fi thriller, is now available on Peacock in the US and JioHotstar in India. Although the sequel of 2022 did not do quite well at the box office, M3GAN 2.0 will be a good one-time watch at home. The sequel brings back all the creepy adventures and the dark side of science. All of which had made M3GAN 2.0 an overnight sensation. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch M3GAN 2.0?

M3GAN 2.0, is currently available for streaming on Peacock Hub of Jio Hotstar. Users can watch the movie by subscribing to the OTT platform. 

Official Trailer and Plot of M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2.0 is the sequel to the 2022 film, which follows Gemma as she is forced to resurrect her rogue AI creation named M3GAN. So she can stop the new military grade robot Amelia.Now Amelia is created using the stolen version of M3GAN's technology. She becomes self-aware and an unstoppable threat. So now there are two robots, one is a military grade weapon, while the other is a former killer puppet; now the two must contend with the fate of humanity.The movie is expanding on an original theme, which shows the rise and development of artificial intelligence as a weapon by the military. It shows the complex bond between humans and AI.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Gerard Johnstone, the movie features Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and James Wan as the main leads, along with Jenna Davis, Ivanna Sakhno, among many others.

Reception

M3GAN 2.0, directed by Gerard Johnstone, is now streaming online on Peacock Hub on Jio Hotstar and holds an IMDB rating of 6.1/10.

</

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jio Hotstar, adventures, movie., IMDB, M3GAN 2.0
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MIT Physicists Discover a Way to See Inside Atoms Using Tabletop Molecular Technique
Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online

Related Stories

M3GAN 2.0 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Here’s Everything You Should Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS
  4. Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  5. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Vivo X300 Series Price, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  7. iQOO 15 Colourways, Key Features Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched Globally
  9. TRAI, DoT Approve Presentation of Caller Names During Incoming Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Idli Kadai, Starring Dhanush, Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  2. Ideabaaz Now Streaming on ZEE5: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Bad Girl OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Online?
  5. Adobe Partners With Google Cloud to Integrate Frontier AI Models Across Its Platforms
  6. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  7. OnePlus 15 India Launch Date Announced; to Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Phone in India
  8. Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Crime Thriller Movie Online?
  9. French Lawmakers to Review Proposal to Ban CBDC, Support Bitcoin Reserve and Crypto Oversight
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Essential Key, Glyph Light and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »