M3GAN 2.0 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Here’s Everything You Should Know

M3GAN 2.0, the sci-fi thriller, is now available on Peacock in the US and JioHotstar in India. Although the sequel of 2022 did not do quite well at the box office, M3GAN 2.0 will be a good one-time watch at home. The sequel brings back all the creepy adventures and the dark side of science. All of which had made M3GAN 2.0 an overnight sensation. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch M3GAN 2.0?

M3GAN 2.0, is currently available for streaming on Peacock Hub of Jio Hotstar. Users can watch the movie by subscribing to the OTT platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2.0 is the sequel to the 2022 film, which follows Gemma as she is forced to resurrect her rogue AI creation named M3GAN. So she can stop the new military grade robot Amelia.Now Amelia is created using the stolen version of M3GAN's technology. She becomes self-aware and an unstoppable threat. So now there are two robots, one is a military grade weapon, while the other is a former killer puppet; now the two must contend with the fate of humanity.The movie is expanding on an original theme, which shows the rise and development of artificial intelligence as a weapon by the military. It shows the complex bond between humans and AI.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Gerard Johnstone, the movie features Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and James Wan as the main leads, along with Jenna Davis, Ivanna Sakhno, among many others.

Reception

M3GAN 2.0, directed by Gerard Johnstone, is now streaming online on Peacock Hub on Jio Hotstar and holds an IMDB rating of 6.1/10.