Major League Soccer 2023 Season Pass Available on Apple TV: Details

Pricing for the season pass starts at Rs. 1,199 per month in India.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2023 16:04 IST
The 2023 MLS season will be available to watch in India on the Apple TV app

Highlights
  • MLS 2023 season will stream on Apple TV
  • The season pass gives access to live matches and more
  • Some matches will be available to stream for free as well

Major League Soccer, the top professional football league in the United States featuring 29 football clubs, will be available to stream worldwide in over 100 countries, including in India, on the Apple TV app. The 2023 regular season of Major League Soccer (MLS) kicks off on February 25, and will continue till October 2023, followed by the play-offs. Apple TV is now offering the MLS Season Pass through its various apps on different supported platforms and hardware, which will provide live streaming access to all of the matches, including the playoffs.

MLS 2023 Season Pass on Apple TV pricing

Pricing for the MLS 2023 Season Pass on the Apple TV app for existing Apple TV+ subscribers starts at Rs. 1,199 per month, which provides access to all matches during the 2023 season, including the play-offs. Viewers can also opt for the full season pass, which covers all matches for the entire season, including the play-offs, for a one-time price of Rs. 6,900. If you don't have an active Apple TV+ subscription, the pricing will be Rs. 1,299 per month or Rs. 7,900 for the full season.

Once subscribed, viewers can watch the live streams of the MLS football matches within the Apple TV app on various supported platforms, which includes iOS and iPadOS, tvOS, macOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and select Tizen and webOS models, among others. It's worth noting that some MLS 2023 matches will be available to stream for free to all, with the opening weekend matches already announced as being streamed for free.

MLS 2023 streaming features

Subscribers to the MLS 2023 Season Pass will be able to view live matches of the MLS 2023 season, which are expected to take place from around 7:30pm ET (6am the next day IST) to 12:30am ET (11am IST) on match days. Commentary will be in English and Spanish, for American teams, as well as in French for Canadian teams, and the Apple TV app will offer club-specific pages and profiles to help fans find the games that interest them.

With this announcement, football fans in India gain access to yet another major global football league, with Apple TV making a strong entry into the space as a streaming partner. The popular English Premier League is available to stream in India through Disney+ Hotstar, while platforms such as Sony Liv and Voot Select also provide access to other leagues and tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League and Spanish La Liga.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple TV, Apple TV app, Apple TV Plus, MLS, MLS 2023, Major League Soccer, Football, Streaming, OTT, Sports
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now.
