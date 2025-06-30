Technology News
Mandala Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Mandala Murders is an upcoming crime thriller web series that is set to make its digital debut very soon.

Updated: 30 June 2025
Mandala Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Mandala Murders will make its premiere on July 25th, 2025, only on Netflix

  • Mandala Murders is an upcoming crime thriller series
  • Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta are in the lead roles
  • Streaming starts from July 25th, on Netflix
Created by Gopi Puthran, Mandala Murders is an upcoming crime thriller series that stars Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the lead roles. Set in Charandaspur, Mandala Murders revolves around ritualistic killings that are entangled with conspiracy, faith, myths, and a lot more. Two detectives are assigned to crack these unusual, horrific murders. As they delve deeper, the secrets get darker. This web series is a must-watch for those who are fond of gripping plots and outstanding thriller sequences.

When and Where to Watch Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders will make its premiere on July 25, 2025, only on Netflix. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this upcoming series.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mandala Murders

Set in a puzzling town of Charandaspur, Mandala Murders is a crime thriller series that follows two detectives, Rea Thomas, portrayed by Vaani Kapoor, and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta), who investigate a series of murders that are linked to fate, ritual, and century-old secrets of the society. As they dig deeper, they uncover some shocking and unexpected dark conspiracy behind those murders. The series is highly intense, dark, and keeps the audience hooked to their seats.

Cast and Crew of Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders is a blend of a talented star cast, including Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Jameel Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and more. The directors of this thriller series are Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat. Meghna Manchanda Sen and Mitesh Soni are the editors, while Shaz Mohammed is the cinematographer.

Reception of Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders is an upcoming web series, and so, the IMDb rating of the series is not available at the moment. However, considering the trailer, this is being highly anticipated for its strong plot and extraordinary star cast.

 

