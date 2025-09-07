Netflix’s Wolf King Returns for Final Season: Everything You Need to Know

Wolf King is a British animated epic-fantasy series on Netflix based on the Wereworld series of teen fantasy novels by Curtis Jobling. The series is about 16 year old Drew Ferran, who realizes he is actually the last of a hidden line of werewolves, and the true king over a land ruled by violent Lionlords. Drew attempts to fulfill his destiny - and he must control his powers and take his place on the throne. From Lime Pictures, the series mixes politics, the supernatural, and adventure in a creatively imagined fantasy world.

When & Where to Watch

You can watch Season 2 of Wolf King on September 11, 2025, on Netflix.

Trailer & Plot

The official trailer for Wolf King is available on YouTube, which offers a clear glance at Drew's journey. The storyline revolves around Drew himself being the last surviving werewolf heir of a kingdom destroyed by Werelords. He will have to slay Lionlords and bring his people together beneath his rule as the Wolf King.

Cast & Crew

It's from Curtis Jobling (adapting his own novels), Tim Compton, Julie Bower, Andrew Burrell and Celia Morgan, with direction by Tom Brass. The voice cast is led by Ceallach Spellman as Drew Ferran, with help from Louis Landau, David Yip, Kim Adis, Peter Serafinowicz, Kate Fleetwood, Nina Barker-Francis, Rob Rackstraw and more.

Reception

Early reviews commend its brisk storytelling and lush visuals, deeming it a “stream-it” for its broad appeal to youth and fantasy enthusiasts. It got 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.