iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: All the Leaks and Rumours in One Place

Apple's iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Updated: 8 September 2025 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @SonnyDickson

iPhone 17 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are likely to come with upgraded RAM
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max could get titanium frame
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro could use triple rear setup
Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event is scheduled for September 9, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series of smartphones. Alongside the regular iPhone 17, Apple is likely to introduce the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.  Alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is anticipated to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3. The purported iPhone 17 Air, which is tipped to replace the iPhone 16 Plus model, is expected to be the standout this year, with a slim 5.5mm profile. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro models could debut with a redesigned rear camera island, and the base variant may get a new chipset and a 120Hz display. If leaks are accurate, the iPhone 17 series may also see a price bump compared to the iPhone 16. 

The upcoming iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be powered by Apple's new A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature the more advanced A19 Pro chipset. The standard models are also tipped to receive 120Hz displays for the first time, with the iPhone 17 likely getting a larger 6.3-inch screen. Here's a quick roundup of all the major leaks about the iPhone 17 family so far.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be the most noteworthy model in the iPhone 17 lineup, with its slim profile. With a thickness of just 5.5mm, it could become Apple's thinnest iPhone to date. It's expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus and may feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a notable upgrade from the 60Hz screen on its predecessor.

Powering the device will likely be Apple's next-gen A19 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB on the 16 Plus. It is rumoured to have a single 48-megapixel rear camera, and reports suggest that it will be equipped with a 2,800mAh or a 3,100mAh battery, significantly smaller than the 4,674mAh cell in the iPhone 16 Plus. To offset this, Apple is said to be developing an accessory to extend daily battery life. The device could also feature Apple's in-house C1 modem, like the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 17 Air is likely to feature an aluminium frame and is expected to debut with a premium price tag. Reports indicate it may cost $949 (roughly Rs. 83,600), about $50 more than the iPhone 16 Plus. The slim design and high-refresh-rate display are likely key factors behind the price bump.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, like previous Pro Max models, is expected to bring upgrades focused on performance, display, and AI features. It is said to retain its 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, with a more efficient anti-reflective coating. It could get a titanium frame. Under the hood, the flagship is tipped to be powered by the new A19 Pro chip. RAM is expected to be bumped to 12GB, up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery. 

Camera-wise, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely stick to a triple rear setup, but with an upgraded 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The Pro models are said to offer up to 8x optical zoom, up from the 5x telephoto found in last year's Pro models.

Pricing of iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000). It is said to offer support for AI capabilities and feature a new vapour chamber cooling system. 

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to feature Apple's new A19 chip, a boost to 12GB of RAM, and a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with an upgraded anti-reflective coating for better outdoor visibility. Camera upgrades could include a triple-lens setup with an enhanced 48-megapixel main sensor and an upgraded 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Like its Pro Max sibling, the iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to arrive with support for on-device AI features and a new vapour chamber cooling system for better thermal management. Despite the upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to come with $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,05,600) price tag in the US.

iPhone 17 Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 is tipped to bring a few notable upgrades over the iPhone 16, including a larger 6.3-inch OLED display with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, like the iPhone 17 Pro models. It's expected to be powered by Apple's new A19 chip. It is expected to feature an aluminium frame. 

It could pack 8GB of RAM, offering better multitasking compared to its predecessor. On the camera front, the iPhone 17 model could feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel sensor, along with an upgraded selfie camera. The base variant is expected to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,100).

As always, leaked specifications and prices of the iPhone 17 family may change, so take them with a pinch of salt and stay tuned to Gadgets 360 tonight for full event coverage of Apple's 'Awe Dropping' launch event. It will begin on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. 

iPhone 17 Pro Max

upcoming
iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor hexa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro

upcoming
iPhone 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor hexa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
