Hebbuli Cut OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Kannada film Hebbuli Cut by Bheemrao will be released on August 8th on Sun NXT. It is a touching story of childhood dreams, social injustice and the quiet courage it takes to hold on to one's dignity in this unfair world. Set in the rural village, the movie uses a pop culture reference of Kiccha Sudeep's Hebbuli Cut hairstyle as the focal point to explore caste based discrimination. Without melodrama, the story blends youthful aspiration with more profound societal commentary while entertaining and grounded.

When and Where to Watch Hebbuli Cut?

The movie Hebbuli Cut is set to premiere on Sun NXT on August 8th, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Hebbuli Cut

Hebbuli Cut is directed and produced by Bheemrao. The movie is made under the banner Saara Films. The music is composed by Navneeth Sham. It has a stellar cast consisting of Mounesh Nataranga, Anany Niharika, among the main lead actors, while Mahadev Hadapad, Uma Y.G., Vinaya Mahadevan, Mahantesh Hiremath, Sarvesh Gouduru, Preetam, Dingri Naresh, Mahantesh Yaramaras, in supporting roles, with other members.

The Storyline of Hebbuli Cut

Hebbuli Cut covers the story of a school-going boy named Vinay, who is now fixated on getting Kiccha Sudeep's famous Hebbuli haircut to impress his classmate. Now the barber who can pull this haircut demands Rs. 500. At the same time, Vinay doesn't have that long hair, so he starts growing it while avoiding getting it done by a barber who gets it done at a cheaper rate, as his mother constantly tells him to. As his dream unfolds, the story reveals how deeply rooted caste discrimination still affects the simplest desires in rural life.

Reception

