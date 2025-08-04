Narivetta Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Everything You Need to Know

The blockbuster Narivetta by Tovino Thomas has finally made its OTT debut on Sony LIV. With a gripping storyline, excellent performance and an action-packed series, it is ready to captivate a broader audience. The movie is inspired by the real-life incidents of the Muthunga in Kerala and the ongoing battle of the Adivasi to fight for their land and dignity. It is a strong story that shows how in power the political parties manipulate, followed by the courage of the community that doesn't back down.

When and Where to Watch Narivetta?

Narivetta, a story of the state-sanctioned violence through policing, using the power to control the challenges posed by the strong Adivasi community, is now streaming on Sony LIV.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Anurag Manohar, written by Abin Joseph, and produced by N.M Badusha. The movie has a strong cast consisting of Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arya Salim, Cheran, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Pranav Teophine, along with other supporting cast members.

The Storyline

Narivetta is set to expose the system that is set to protect the citizens, and how the global sanctioned violence through policing affects the marginalized communities like the Adivasi. Following the real-life case of the Muthunga set in Kerala, the movie sheds light on the struggle of the Adivasi who are constantly fighting for their land and dignity. The story exposes fearless resistance in the form of brutality. Also, it highlights that they endure in the form of injustice from those in power. As the plot unfolds, it shows the face of political manipulation and the courageous community that won't give up.

Reception

