Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai will soon be available on this OTT platform.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 October 2025 22:37 IST
Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

This movie will start streaming from October 10, 2025

Highlights
  • Mirai is a Telugu-language Action-Adventure Fantasy Movie
  • It stars Teja Sajja and Manoj Kumar Manchu in key roles
  • Streaming begins on Oct 10th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Mirai, finally has a release date. This is an action-adventure fantasy film that revolves around a young warrior who embarks on a mission to protect nine sacred scriptures from the Black Sword (Manoj Manchu). The scriptures are believed to grant the power of god, hence, the battle to safeguard it begins with ultimate challenges. The story is set after the time of the Kalinga War and showcases glimpses and learnings from Lord Rama.

When and Where to Watch Mirai

This movie will start streaming from October 10, 2025, only on JioHotstar. It will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mirai

Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, revolves around a carefree scrap collector named Ved, who hails from Hyderabad and is believed to be a descendant of the guardian of sacred scriptures, which were hidden by Emperor Ashoka. On the other hand, Mahabir Lamba, a dangerous sorcerer, is seeking those nine grandhas (scriptures) to attain immortality and rule the world. That's when the quest to safeguard the world begins, when Ved gets the guidance from Sanyasini. The sequences are empowering and inspiring.

Cast and Crew of Mirai

Co-Directed by Anil Anand, this movie stars Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, Shriya Saran, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Gowra Hari, while Karthik Gattamneni, himself, is the cinematographer.

Reception of Mirai

This movie was theatrically released on Sept 12th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.1/10.

 

Further reading: Mirai, JioHotstar, IMDB rating
