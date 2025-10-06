Huawei Mate 80 series is said to be in the works and could launch in China soon. The upcoming Mate 80 series, which is expected to comprise the Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, and Mate 80 Pro+ models, will succeed last year's Huawei Mate 70 lineup. Although Huawei hasn't officially confirmed the existence of these smartphones, leaked live images give us an early look at the design. They hint at a revamped circular camera module on the rear panel, signalling a departure from the previous generation's design language.

Huawei Mate 80 Series Design Leaked

A Weibo tipster known as Factory Manager Guan (translated from Chinese) shared alleged hands-on images of the Huawei Mate 80 series, showcasing its back panel. The purported handsets are seen with a redesigned centre-aligned circular camera island located at the top of the rear panel.

The standard Huawei Mate 80 appears to sport a thick-edged ring around the camera setup. However, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro model is seen with a slightly different design.

The camera module is encased in a stainless steel-like thick rim, which features a small black buckle at the top. Within this circular island, A large square sensor is seen positioned in the centre of the module. The module includes two pill-shaped cutouts and beneath them, there are two additional circular camera lenses, presumably the main and ultrawide sensors. The large square sensor could be a new periscope camera.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is seen in a lemon yellow shade in one of these images. On the right edge, the phone appears to have two volume buttons stacked above a power button. Design-wise, it retains familiar elements like curved corners from its predecessor.

The leak also gives us a look at the company's protective cases for the Huawei Mate 80 series. The cases appear to complement the new circular camera module, with cutouts matching the redesigned camera layout.

The Huawei Mate 80 series is expected to come with upgrades over the Huawei Mate 70 series. They could get new Kirin chipsets, in-display 3D facial recognition camera and up to 100W fast charging support.