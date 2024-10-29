Technology News
Mirzapur Film Announced, to Hit Theatres in 2026 with Original Cast

The much-loved Mirzapur web series will transition to the big screen, with a movie set to release in 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 13:01 IST
Mirzapur Film Announced, to Hit Theatres in 2026 with Original Cast

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The popular Mirzapur series is making its way from streaming to theatres.

  • Mirzapur movie adaptation announced for 2026 cinema release.
  • Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma to reprise roles.
  • Directed by Gurmeet Singh, film expands the Mirzapur universe.
The popular web series Mirzapur is set to transition from streaming to the silver screen. Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani announced that Mirzapur The Film will be released in theaters in 2026, generating excitement among fans who have followed the gritty crime drama since its debut. A teaser video was shared alongside the announcement featured the return of well-known characters. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma are all set to play their roles once again. This will help in bringing back the figures that have become iconic in the show's narrative.

One of the more memorable moments in the clip was Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi boldly declaring he is "immortal," hinting at unexpected developments in the plot. Abhishek Banerjee also appeared, suggesting that the dark and tense atmosphere the series is known for will continue on the big screen.

A Significant Move for the Series

Moving Mirzapur from digital platforms to cinemas marks a major step for an OTT franchise. Producers Akhtar and Sidhwani have shown confidence that the film will broaden the story's reach. They think it will offer a fresh experience. They also plan on keeping the essence that made the series popular. The movie will be directed by Gurmeet Singh. It aims to bring back the raw, intense feel of the original while introducing new aspects tailored for a theatrical experience.

The announcement was made during the Diwali festival, adding a festive flair to the news. Amazon Prime Video, the original platform for the show, shared the message in a lighthearted way, hinting that Mirzapur The Film will be the real treat fans can look forward to, alongside their festive sweets. This timing has only amplified the anticipation.

Looking Ahead to 2026

With a planned release in 2026, Mirzapur The Film is set to build on the success of the web series by bringing its compelling and unpredictable storylines to a larger audience. The film will need to meet high expectations, as fans are eager to see how the story will evolve and translate to a new format.

 

