Munawar Faruqui is set to feature in a satirical newsroom comedy titled Hafta Vasooli. The show focuses on current events while incorporating roasts and engaging in high-energy debates. A rotating lineup of surprise guests is expected to be part of the discussions, bringing different perspectives to each episode. The format aims to blend satire with topical conversations, creating an entertaining yet thought-provoking experience for viewers. The show's premise suggests a mix of scripted and unscripted elements, making it dynamic and unpredictable.

When and Where to Watch Hafta Vasooli

Hafta Vasooli is available for streaming on JioHotstar from February 14. The show follows a weekly format, featuring new episodes that highlight trending topics. The audience can anticipate a mix of political satire, social commentary, and humor-driven discussions in each installment.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hafta Vasooli

Hafta Vasooli presents a newsroom setting where Munawar Faruqui leads discussions infused with satire. The show is expected to include segments that dissect viral news stories, highlight inconsistencies in narratives, and engage in humorous debates. The format is designed to keep the audience engaged with unexpected twists and unfiltered interactions among guests.

Cast and Crew of Hafta Vasooli

Munawar Faruqui will serve as the central figure in Hafta Vasooli, leading discussions and delivering satirical takes on various subjects. While the complete list of guests remains undisclosed, reports hint at a mix of comedians, journalists, and social commentators being part of different episodes.