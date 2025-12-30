Technology News
DIGIPIN Explained: What It Is, Benefits and How to Find Yours

From information about DIGIPIN to a step-by-step guide on the process of finding yours, here's all you need to know.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 December 2025 18:05 IST
Photo Credit: India Post

Photo Credit: India Post

While PIN codes are numeric and region-based, DIGIPINs are alphanumeric and grid-based

Highlights
  • DIGIPIN is a grid-based postal address system introduced by India Post
  • It maps precise locations using latitude and longitude coordinates
  • Citizens can generate DIGIPINs via the official India Post portal
DIGIPIN was introduced in India by the government in May this year for the simplification of location mapping, enhancing logistics and emergency response. The new digital platform, introduced in alignment with the National Geospatial Policy 2022, is said to ensure last-mile delivery, especially in rural areas. As per the government, the introduction of DIGIPIN marks a significant step towards the modernisation of India's addressing system and geospatial governance.

From information about DIGIPIN to a step-by-step guide on the process of finding yours, here's all you need to know.

What is DIGIPIN

DIGIPIN stands for Digital Postal Index Number. It is an open-source, interoperable, geo-coded, grid-based digital address system developed by the Department of Posts in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO. In simple terms, it is a location-based digital code to identify a very specific point on the map. Instead of representing an entire neighbourhood or locality, each DIGIPIN corresponds to a small geographic grid, which is roughly the size of a room, derived from latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates.

Unlike traditional addresses, DIGIPIN is not descriptive, but has been designed to work with digital maps and location systems.

With DIGIPIN, the Department of Posts aims to offer Address-as-a-Service (AaaS) for secure and efficient interactions between users, government entities, and private sector organisations. The digital platform has been reviewed and adopted by the Thematic Working Group on Address under the National Geospatial Policy 2022. As per the govt, it is available to all Ministries, State Governments, institutions for integration into their workflows, and users for their own use.

DIGIPIN Benefits

1. Higher Accuracy than PIN Codes - Unlike the traditional PIN code system which cover large postal regions, DIGIPIN provides location-level precision. Its granular approach is said to reduce navigation and delivery errors, particularly in densely populated, poorly addressed, or rural areas.

2. Precise Location Identification - Since DIGIPIN is linked to a specific location using latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates, it is capable of identifying individual properties instead of broadly defined areas, eliminating ambiguity of traditional address formats.

3. Interoperable - DIGIPIN is an open-source digital platform that is designed to work across platforms and systems. It can be integrated with GIS tools, e-commerce platforms, logistics networks, and emergency services, without any ecosystem lock-in issues.

DIGIPIN vs PIN Code

While DIGIPIN may feel like a modern replacement for India's traditional PIN code system, they serve very different purposes.

The traditional six-digit PIN code identifies a postal region serviced by a particular post office. As such, one PIN code can cover hundreds of households. While it can be useful for sorting mail, pinpoint navigation is difficult.

DIGIPIN, on the other hand, identifies an exact location, including two buildings on the same street. It is designed to complement the PIN code system, not replace it. But while PIN codes are numeric and region-based, DIGIPINs are alphanumeric and grid-based.

How to Find Your DIGIPIN

Citizens can generate their DIGIPIN through the official portal provided by India Post. The code can be saved for future use in deliveries, registrations, or navigation. Since it is tied to a fixed geographic point, it remains the same unless location selected at the time of searching for the DIGIPIN changes.

Step 1: Visit the Know Your DIGIPIN page on the official India Post website using a web browser on your phone or computer

Step 2: Allow location access when prompted, or manually search for an address or move the map to the desired location

Step 3: Zoom in and place the pin accurately on the specific property, such as your home or office

Step 4: The platform will automatically generate a 10-character alphanumeric DIGIPIN for the selected location. Copy, share, or save the DIGIPIN for future use.

DIGIPIN, DIGIPIN Benefits, DIGIPIN vs PIN Code, India Post
DIGIPIN Explained: What It Is, Benefits and How to Find Yours
