Technology News
English Edition

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Teaser Announced

Apple Cider Vinegar dives into social media wellness scams, tracing a fictional empire’s rise and fall.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2024 23:03 IST
Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Teaser Announced

Photo Credit: Youtube/ RIFF

A true-ish story, based on a lie.

Highlights
  • Netflix releases teaser for Apple Cider Vinegar series
  • A tale about social media scams in wellness culture
  • Inspired by The Woman Who Fooled the World book
Advertisement

Netflix recently unveiled the teaser for its upcoming series, Apple Cider Vinegar. The show promises to delve into the dark side of health and wellness influencers who deceive their audiences for personal gain. Inspired by real events, the series sheds light on the murky line between truth and fabrication in the digital age. A release date has not yet been confirmed, but the series is set to stream exclusively on Netflix, and viewers can expect a gripping portrayal of the rise and fall of an empire built on lies.

When and Where to Watch Apple Cider Vinegar

The official release date for Apple Cider Vinegar remains undisclosed, but Netflix has announced that it will be available on the platform soon. The series will stream globally, catering to audiences intrigued by stories of deception and the online wellness culture.

Official Trailer and Plot of Apple Cider Vinegar

The teaser for Apple Cider Vinegar provides a glimpse into the early days of Instagram and follows the story of two young women who claim to have found wellness solutions for life-threatening illnesses. While their narratives captivate global audiences, the truth is far from what it seems. According to Netflix, the show explores the intersection of truth and illusion in social media, inspired by the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano. The series blends fact and fiction, offering a dramatic portrayal of a fabricated wellness empire and the individuals involved in its rise and fall.

Cast and Crew of Apple Cider Vinegar

Australian writer Samantha Strauss spearheaded the creation of the series, co-writing the script with Anya Beyersdorf and Angela Betzien. Jeffrey Walker directed all episodes, while production was led by Liz Watts, Helen Gregory, and Emile Sherman. The cast features an ensemble including Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Ashley Zukerman.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, apple cider vinegar, Wellness Scams, new series, influencers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivesini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Movie Online?
Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Teaser Announced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher with Unlimited 5G Data
  2. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  3. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G May Be the First A-Series Model With 45W Charging
  5. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  6. Vivo S20 Series Up for Pre-Orders; Standard Model Arrives on Geekbench
  7. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  8. This Is How Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Made Possible
  9. Asus ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Launched
  10. ChatGPT Diagnoses Illnesses Better Than Human Doctors: Study
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient 2,600-Year-Old Inscription in Turkey Finally Decoded: Here's What it Means?
  2. Solitary Dolphin in Baltic Sea Talks to Himself, Researchers Think it's a Sign of Loneliness
  3. New Research Explains Zebra Pattern in Radio Waves from Crab Nebula
  4. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More
  5. IFFI 2024 Best Web Series Nominees: Kota Factory, Jubilee, Kala Pani, and More
  6. Martin Starring Dhruva Sarja Streaming Now on Prime Video and Aha in Multiple Languages
  7. Blue Origin Targets November 22 for Next Space Tourism Flight NS-28
  8. Vivesini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Movie Online?
  9. Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Teaser Announced
  10. Severe Bomb Cyclone Threatens West Coast with Intense Rain and Winds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »