Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Teaser Announced

Netflix recently unveiled the teaser for its upcoming series, Apple Cider Vinegar. The show promises to delve into the dark side of health and wellness influencers who deceive their audiences for personal gain. Inspired by real events, the series sheds light on the murky line between truth and fabrication in the digital age. A release date has not yet been confirmed, but the series is set to stream exclusively on Netflix, and viewers can expect a gripping portrayal of the rise and fall of an empire built on lies.

When and Where to Watch Apple Cider Vinegar

The official release date for Apple Cider Vinegar remains undisclosed, but Netflix has announced that it will be available on the platform soon. The series will stream globally, catering to audiences intrigued by stories of deception and the online wellness culture.

Official Trailer and Plot of Apple Cider Vinegar

The teaser for Apple Cider Vinegar provides a glimpse into the early days of Instagram and follows the story of two young women who claim to have found wellness solutions for life-threatening illnesses. While their narratives captivate global audiences, the truth is far from what it seems. According to Netflix, the show explores the intersection of truth and illusion in social media, inspired by the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano. The series blends fact and fiction, offering a dramatic portrayal of a fabricated wellness empire and the individuals involved in its rise and fall.

Cast and Crew of Apple Cider Vinegar

Australian writer Samantha Strauss spearheaded the creation of the series, co-writing the script with Anya Beyersdorf and Angela Betzien. Jeffrey Walker directed all episodes, while production was led by Liz Watts, Helen Gregory, and Emile Sherman. The cast features an ensemble including Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Ashley Zukerman.