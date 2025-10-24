Technology News
Param Sundari Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Now Available on Prime Video

Param Sundari streams on Amazon Prime Video from October 24, 2025, featuring a sweet love story between a Punjabi boy and a South Indian girl.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2025 14:46 IST
Param Sundari Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Now Available on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Param Sundri is going to come on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, from October 24, 2025.

  • Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic film now on Prime Video
  • Premiered in theatres July 25; streaming starts October 24, 2025
  • Directed by Tushar Jalota; produced by Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's starrer movie Param Sundari is now available on the OTT platform. The movie was earlier released in cinemas on July 25, 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota, it is seen as a love story between a boy who is Punjabi and a girl who is from the South. When the north meets with the south, the entertainment begins as they have to make compatibility in themselves and then with their families. Although this is not something new, it has gained the attention of the audience, and now it is going to appear on OTT.

When and Where to Watch Param Sundari

Param Sundri is now streaming on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Customers can watch the movie on the platform by opting for the subscribtion, which starts at Rs. 299 per month.

Param Sundari Trailer and Plot

The story follows a boy from Punjab and a girl from the south when they meet the real entertainment comes as the story takes many modern twists with romance. It's a soft tale of love, where love started when father of Param Sachdev gave him the responsibility to evaluate the dating app in which they had invested. Param struck with Sundari during this, who is a spirited woman from Kerala's small town. Their professional assignment turns out to be their own discovery, and then love starts.

Param Sundari Cast and Crew

The movie starts with Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie also features Sanjay Kapoor, Bhargavan Nair, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, and Tanvi Ram. It has been directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Param Sundari Reception

The movie was not much appreciated by the viewers because of its not-too-different story, but still, it's a lighthearted movie with refreshing vibes. It has an IMDb rating of 5.5 out of 10.

 

No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities
