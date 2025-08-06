Chakravyuham Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Chakravyuham is a Tamil crime thriller movie that has been written and directed by Chetkuri Madhusudhan. The movie revolves around Siri, a business partner and a housewife, who is found dead with her throat slit. To investigate, S.I. Satya takes charge. As the investigation begins, he uncovers hidden truths, shocking revelations, and more. The movie keeps the audience hooked to their seats. Significantly, the thriller sequences are worth watching. The movie stars Vivek Trivedi, Ajay, and Bhargav in prominent roles.

When and Where to Watch Chakravyuham

This Tamil crime drama is now streaming on AhaTamil in the Tamil language. The viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Chakravyuham

The movie begins with a chilling scene of Siri, a businesswoman and a housewife, found dead at her home. She has been murdered with her throat slit. She plays a significant role in her husband's business. S.I. Satya takes charge of the investigation, and as the process commences, he eyes Sanjay (Siri's husband) as the prime suspect. However, things take a wild turn when he uncovers hidden truths and explores the complicated relationship between Siri, her husband Sanjay, and a close friend named Sharath. The movie sequences are so surprising that they keep the audience guessing until the end. Will he find the murderer?

Cast and Crew of Chakravyuham

This Tamil crime thriller features talented actors like Ajay, Bhargav, Vivek Trivedi, Divya Dicholkar, Baby Geethika, Urvashi Pardeshi, and more. Chetkuri Madhusudhan is the writer and director of the movie, while the production has been done by Ajay Jasti and Chiluka Mahesh. The music composer of the movie is Bharath Manchiraju, and the cinematography has been done by Ajay Kumar GV.

Reception of Chakravyuham

The movie was theatrically released on June 2, 2023, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.1/10.