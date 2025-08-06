Technology News
English Edition

Chakravyuham Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Get ready to witness a crime murder mystery where the investigation by an S.I. will uncover the darkest secrets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2025 21:30 IST
Chakravyuham Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

This Tamil crime drama is now streaming on AhaTamil

Highlights
  • Chakravyuham is a Tamil crime thriller movie
  • The movie follows a murder and the gripping investigation
  • Streaming now, only on AhaTamil
Advertisement

Chakravyuham is a Tamil crime thriller movie that has been written and directed by Chetkuri Madhusudhan. The movie revolves around Siri, a business partner and a housewife, who is found dead with her throat slit. To investigate, S.I. Satya takes charge. As the investigation begins, he uncovers hidden truths, shocking revelations, and more. The movie keeps the audience hooked to their seats. Significantly, the thriller sequences are worth watching. The movie stars Vivek Trivedi, Ajay, and Bhargav in prominent roles.

When and Where to Watch Chakravyuham

This Tamil crime drama is now streaming on AhaTamil in the Tamil language. The viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Chakravyuham

The movie begins with a chilling scene of Siri, a businesswoman and a housewife, found dead at her home. She has been murdered with her throat slit. She plays a significant role in her husband's business. S.I. Satya takes charge of the investigation, and as the process commences, he eyes Sanjay (Siri's husband) as the prime suspect. However, things take a wild turn when he uncovers hidden truths and explores the complicated relationship between Siri, her husband Sanjay, and a close friend named Sharath. The movie sequences are so surprising that they keep the audience guessing until the end. Will he find the murderer?

Cast and Crew of Chakravyuham

This Tamil crime thriller features talented actors like Ajay, Bhargav, Vivek Trivedi, Divya Dicholkar, Baby Geethika, Urvashi Pardeshi, and more. Chetkuri Madhusudhan is the writer and director of the movie, while the production has been done by Ajay Jasti and Chiluka Mahesh. The music composer of the movie is Bharath Manchiraju, and the cinematography has been done by Ajay Kumar GV.

Reception of Chakravyuham

The movie was theatrically released on June 2, 2023, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.1/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Tamil, Crime, Thriller, Mystery, Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

Related Stories

Chakravyuham Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50e Review: E for Enough?
  2. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  3. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  5. OnePlus 15 Might Not Feature the OnePlus 13's Circular Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Explore Role of Space Radiation in Powering Alien Microbial Life
  2. Massive Russia Earthquake Triggers Rare 'Parade' of 7 Kamchatka Volcanoes
  3. The Society Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Munawar Faruqui Starrer Reality Show
  4. The Map That Leads To You OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Photo Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Kannada Drama Movie
  6. Chakravyuham Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size
  8. Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays, Built-In GPS Support Launched in India
  9. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Poco M7 Plus Price and Battery Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Debut With Silicon-Carbon Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »