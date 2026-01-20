Technology News
Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Everyting About Cast, Plot, and More

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 dives deeper into the brutal world of power, politics, and gang warfare.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2026 14:40 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 premieres January 21, 2026; cast, trailer buzz

Highlights
  • Desi, Mirzapur-style violent backdrop of Gundi vs Rajneeti
  • Strong performances by Ranvir Shorey and Saurabh Shukla
  • Streaming on Amazon MX Player from January 21, 2026
Viewers want to know through this season of Bindiya Ke Bahubali, ‘Gaan Basega Ke Ujdega.' In this game of Gundai vs Rajneeti, we are excited to see what turn it takes. After season 1 of Bindiya Ke Bahubali, the next season is arriving with its Gundai this time. It was quite popular for its violent and high-energy action scenes wrapped in the desi style of Bindiya. Ranvee Shorey and Saurabh Shukla have rocked with their energetic performances. However, people are interested in knowing who is in the Bahubali family!

When and Where to Watch

Bindiya Ke Bahubali S2 is out from January 21, 2026, on Amazon MX Player. Viewers can enjoy this drama on their own screens and binge-watch the entertainment.

Trailer and Plot

Bindiya Ke Bahubali S2 opens up with the heavy Mirzapur type of milieu. You can see the shots of brooding background in which Ranveer Shorey says, ‘Tum Hamara Rajneeti Dekhe Ho, Ab Tumko Hum Gundai Dinhayenge!' The trailer delves into the world of Bindiya, where bullets are loaded and fired like crackers. Many men were clad in white. Rajneeti is the most important weapon which is possessed by these men. Further, in the story, we can see the wars between Chhota Daawan and Bada Daawan at deep personal issue.

Cast and Crew

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 has Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey in the main lead against each other. Raj Amit Kumar is the writer and director of the series. The music is by Amol and Abhishek from Indian Ocean.

Reception

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 has already generated hubbub online through social media. This season is quite energetic. Of late, there is no IMDb rating as it is yet to be released.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Bindiya Ke Bahubali, Amazon MX Player, entertainment, IMDb rating
Tere Ishk Main OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Film Online
