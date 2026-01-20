Viewers want to know through this season of Bindiya Ke Bahubali, ‘Gaan Basega Ke Ujdega.' In this game of Gundai vs Rajneeti, we are excited to see what turn it takes. After season 1 of Bindiya Ke Bahubali, the next season is arriving with its Gundai this time. It was quite popular for its violent and high-energy action scenes wrapped in the desi style of Bindiya. Ranvee Shorey and Saurabh Shukla have rocked with their energetic performances. However, people are interested in knowing who is in the Bahubali family!

When and Where to Watch

Bindiya Ke Bahubali S2 is out from January 21, 2026, on Amazon MX Player. Viewers can enjoy this drama on their own screens and binge-watch the entertainment.

Trailer and Plot

Bindiya Ke Bahubali S2 opens up with the heavy Mirzapur type of milieu. You can see the shots of brooding background in which Ranveer Shorey says, ‘Tum Hamara Rajneeti Dekhe Ho, Ab Tumko Hum Gundai Dinhayenge!' The trailer delves into the world of Bindiya, where bullets are loaded and fired like crackers. Many men were clad in white. Rajneeti is the most important weapon which is possessed by these men. Further, in the story, we can see the wars between Chhota Daawan and Bada Daawan at deep personal issue.

Cast and Crew

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 has Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey in the main lead against each other. Raj Amit Kumar is the writer and director of the series. The music is by Amol and Abhishek from Indian Ocean.

Reception

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 has already generated hubbub online through social media. This season is quite energetic. Of late, there is no IMDb rating as it is yet to be released.