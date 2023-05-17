Technology News

PVR-INOX Will Shut Down Around 50 Loss-Making Cinema Screens Over the Next 6 Months

The investors' update stressed that the properties are loss-making and have reached the end of their life cycle with little hope of revival.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 May 2023 15:58 IST
PVR-INOX Will Shut Down Around 50 Loss-Making Cinema Screens Over the Next 6 Months

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Krists Luhaers

PVR-INOX is operating 361 cinemas with 1,689 screens across 115 cities

Highlights
  • The PVR-INOX merger was effective from February 6, 2023
  • The firm intends to open 150–175 screens in FY24
  • It has realigned all upcoming handovers of new sites

Leading cinema exhibitor PVR INOX plans to close around 50 loss-making screens, having an accelerated depreciation. "The company plans to shut down approximately 50 cinema screens over the next 6 months," said PVR INOX in its investor's update for the fourth quarter and financial year ending on March 31, 2023.

These properties are loss-making, or housed in malls which have reached the end of their life cycle with little hope of any revival. "The company has taken an accelerated charge of the depreciation in its books and written off the WDV of assets," it said.

PVR-INOX has been created after the merger of two leading cinema brands PVR and INOX Leisure. The merger was effective from February 6, 2023.

The merged entity is operating 361 cinemas with 1,689 screens across 115 cities by the end of FY23 in India and Sri Lanka.

Karan Taurani SVP of Elara Capital said: "There will be Rs 100 million of EBITDA impact (savings) by closing down of 50 screens. Most of these screens are across Tier I & II markets, he added.

Besides PVR INOX would continue to expand and intends to open 150–175 screens in FY24, it said.

"Of these, 9 screens have been opened till date, 15 screens are awaiting license for commercial opening and 152 screens are currently under various stages of fit out," it said.

It has realigned all upcoming handovers of new sites for fit-outs till the time business fully recovers. "The company has robust pipeline of screens signed up for development over the next 5 years," it added.

PVR INOX had on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 333.99 crore and revenue from operations was at Rs 1,143.17 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

"We believe increased footfall growth is the only key driver of revenue growth in FY24, as SPH (Spend per head)/ATP (Average Ticket Price) are 16 percent/ 30 percent higher than pre-COVID level," said Taurani.

Management is not concerned about losing some screens in the pipeline since there is a huge opportunity.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PVR INOX, PVR INOX Merger, India
Hyundai Ties Up With Shell to Install Fast EV Chargers at 36 Dealerships Across India

Related Stories

PVR-INOX Will Shut Down Around 50 Loss-Making Cinema Screens Over the Next 6 Months
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Debuts Live Speech, Personal Voice and More for iPhone, iPad, Mac
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  4. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Launch Date Set; Leaked Images Suggest New Features
  6. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Likely to Launch on This Day
  8. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
  10. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops With Mid-Range Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched in India: All Details
  2. PVR-INOX Will Shut Down Around 50 Loss-Making Cinema Screens Over the Next 6 Months
  3. Hyundai Ties Up With Shell to Install Fast EV Chargers at 36 Dealerships Across India
  4. Fire-Boltt Shark Smartwatch With 1.83-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Louis XV
  6. Bitcoin Ordinals Cross 7 Million Mark, Indian Web3 Insiders Say NFTs are Here to Stay
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased
  8. Overwatch 2’s PvE Hero Mode Has Been Cancelled to Focus on Live Game
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price Leaked; 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  10. China Shuts Down Over 1,00,000 Fake News Social Media Accounts, Ramps Up Content Cleanup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.