Robin Hood Season 1 Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Robin Hood is now streaming on Prime Video with an MGM+ subscription. The series stars Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen in the lead roles. The series features ten episodes with the first two episodes of the series already aired on November 2. However, the remaining eight episodes will be released weekly, with the last episode releasing on December 28, 2025. Prime Video, as of now, has released the first trailer of the drama. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Robin Hood?

Robin Hood Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video with an MGM+ subscription. The series has released two episodes on November 2, and the others will be released weekly.

Official Trailer and Plot

The official trailer of Robin Hood made its way to social media on August 30. The trailer offers a close-up look, as it stars Jack Patten, Lauren MQueen, Lydia Peckham, and everyone's favourite Sean Bean.

Created by Jonathan English and John Glenn. The series focuses mainly on the union of two major focal sectors to fight the injustice against the Norman conquest. In this, Rob, who is a Saxon outlaw, and Marian, who is a Norman noblewoman, unite to fight the injustice. He leads a rebel band while she is infiltrating the corrupt court, and they are both striving for justice and peace.

Cast and Crew

The series features Steven Waddington, Sean Bean, Connie Nielsen, Klemen Novak, James Farley, Henry Rowley, and Ian Pirie. The show is created by Jonathan English and John Glenn, who are also the writers of the show.

Reception

Robin Hood, an MGM+ original series created by Jonathan English, focuses on the injustice after the Norman conquest. The season, as of now, with the two episodes, has an IMDB rating of 6.0/10.