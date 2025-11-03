Technology News
Bitcoin Price Drops Below $107,500 Amidst Weakening Spot Demand, Macro Uncertainty

Bitcoin steadies as traders weigh global liquidity moves and weaker spot demand.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 14:19 IST
Bitcoin Price Drops Below $107,500 Amidst Weakening Spot Demand, Macro Uncertainty

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jakub Żerdzicki

Bitcoin’s market dominance stays above 58 percent even as prices consolidate below $111,000

Highlights
  • Global liquidity boost fuels optimism despite short-term weakness
  • Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin record deeper intraday losses
  • Analysts see healthy consolidation before the next market breakout
Bitcoin's price hovered near the $107,400 (roughly Rs. 95.4 lakh) mark on Monday as traders assessed weakening spot demand and macro uncertainty despite optimism from global liquidity injections. The broader crypto market cap stood around $3.61 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,20,61,000 crore), with most major tokens trading lower. Ethereum (ETH) followed a similar trajectory and is down by 4.44 percent to $3,700 (roughly Rs. 3.3 lakh), as per CoinMarketCap. According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 95.4 lakh, and Ethereum at Rs. 3.31 lakh.

Altcoin Prices Fall Sharply as Broader Sentiment Weakens

As the price of Bitcoin continues to slide, various altcoins also saw their values decline alongside the world's most widely used cryptocurrency. Binance Coin (BNB) traded at $1,036 (roughly Rs. 91,980), down 5 percent, while Solana (SOL) slipped 5.7 percent to $176 (roughly Rs. 15,640). Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped sharply by 7.5 percent to $0.17 (roughly Rs. 15.1), and XRP was down 4 percent at $2.42 (roughly Rs. 215).

According to Mudrex CEO Edul Patel, Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase amidst improving global liquidity, “Bitcoin is trading range-bound between $109,500 and $111,000 (roughly Rs. 97.2 lakh–Rs. 98.6 lakh), building momentum for the next leg of the rally. The crypto market is in a bullish environment, with the US and China finalizing a trade deal.”

Riya Sehgal, a research analyst at Delta Exchange, highlighted that the market is undergoing a healthy correction phase. “The crypto market slipped 1.22 percent as trapped leverage and weak spot demand pressured prices [...] A sustained move above $111,500 could trigger a bullish reversal, while a drop below $108,000 (roughly Rs. 95.8 lakh) may invite a deeper correction. Ethereum trades around $3,760 (roughly Rs. 3.34 lakh), rejecting from $3,880–$3,950 (roughly Rs. 3.44 lakh–Rs. 3.51 lakh) resistance, mirroring Bitcoin's weakness.”

Pi42 CEO Avinash Shekhar noted that Bitcoin's recent pullback reflects consolidation rather than weakness. “The recent pullback in Bitcoin's price from above $116,000 (roughly Rs. 1.03 crore) to the $106,000–$111,000 (roughly Rs. 94 lakh–Rs. 98.6 lakh) range highlights the maturing yet still sentiment-driven nature of the current crypto rally. While short-term traders are booking profits and responding to macro signals such as the Federal Reserve's policy stance, the broader trend remains constructive.”

The broader market sentiment remains mixed as traders digest regulatory headlines and macro data. Analysts expect volatility throughout the week, with Bitcoin's next move depending on liquidity flows and institutional activity.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
